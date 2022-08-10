 Skip to content

Eo update for 10 August 2022

Mountains Pass Tavern

Share · View all patches · Build 9285873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

North Roads has never seen so much movement since the Divine Wars. A lone traveler opened the Mountains Pass Tavern, hoping he will offer shelter and ale to the passing wanderer. And in the mean time (yes, very mean), word is spreading of a new cult called the Dark Monastery forming around Redwood. Just a reminder to people: necromancy is a forbidden school and no one should practice it. Yeah, I know you'll do it anyway.

  • We are still working to improve performance.
  • New tests with Occlusion Culling to increase the framerate.
  • Even smaller textures to render on objects far away
  • We do not give up.

Love,

Samael, the Dark Prince

