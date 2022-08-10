North Roads has never seen so much movement since the Divine Wars. A lone traveler opened the Mountains Pass Tavern, hoping he will offer shelter and ale to the passing wanderer. And in the mean time (yes, very mean), word is spreading of a new cult called the Dark Monastery forming around Redwood. Just a reminder to people: necromancy is a forbidden school and no one should practice it. Yeah, I know you'll do it anyway.
- We are still working to improve performance.
- New tests with Occlusion Culling to increase the framerate.
- Even smaller textures to render on objects far away
- We do not give up.
Love,
Samael, the Dark Prince
