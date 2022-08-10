North Roads has never seen so much movement since the Divine Wars. A lone traveler opened the Mountains Pass Tavern, hoping he will offer shelter and ale to the passing wanderer. And in the mean time (yes, very mean), word is spreading of a new cult called the Dark Monastery forming around Redwood. Just a reminder to people: necromancy is a forbidden school and no one should practice it. Yeah, I know you'll do it anyway.

We are still working to improve performance.

New tests with Occlusion Culling to increase the framerate.

Even smaller textures to render on objects far away

We do not give up.

Love,

Samael, the Dark Prince