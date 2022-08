BUG FIXES

-Webpages now syncs between characters

-Follow now works even when tablet isn't up

-Added more skin color variations for randomly generated civilians

FEATURES/IMPROVEMENTS

-Added over 20 new characters

-Removed Storybreak mode and replaced with Tabletop mode (similiar functionality but different. Check out in-game tutorial for more information)

-Added Fly

-Added invisibility

-Can now access character sheets through bookkeeping sites via Resources > Internet > (searching your preferred book keeping site)

-Made changes to scaling for more size options

-Added erase buttons for blueprint system

-Major performance improvements

-Completely redesigned some UI for ease of use purposes