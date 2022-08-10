New Debuffs & Balance Changes

CONTENT
- Tuco now drops sunglasses!
- Faction houses have an icon.
- There is a new role on discord if you want to be notified every time there is a World Blessing @Small Update.
BALANCE
- Added new debuffs in game! Burnt, Cut and Weakened!
- A lot of changes happened to rebalance the game with the new debuffs. Can't wait for your feedbacks!
- Greatly increased Faction War rocks and flags HP since it was still too easy to do it alone.
SWORDSMAN
- Devil Slash, King Roar and Air Cutter now have the Cut I debuff
- Cerberus Carnage now has the Cut II debuff
- Devil slash base damage reduced from 15 to 5
- King Roar base damage reduced from 20 to 10
- Air Cutter base damage reduced from 28 to 18
- Cerberus Carnage base damage reduced from 35 to 20
- Increase Cerberus Carnage cast time from 1.25 to 1.75
Note: The base damage reduction does not change the final damage of the techniques with the Cut debuff
FIGHTER
- Bone Breaker now has weakened I debuff
- Hotline and Blazing Legs First attack now have the weakened II debuff
SNIPER
- Firebird now has the Burnt I debuff
LEOPARD
- Claw Strike now has Cut I debuff
- 10 Claws Impact now has a Weakened II debuff
REINDEER
- Strong Roseo and Horns Charge now has Weakened II debuff
RUBBER
- Sniper now has weakened I debuff
- Tank Shot and Giant Fist now has weakened II debuff
FIRE
- Fireflies now has the Burnt I debuff
ICE
- Ice spike now has the Weakened II debuff
