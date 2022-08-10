 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 10 August 2022

New Debuffs & Balance Changes

Build 9285835

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT

  • Tuco now drops sunglasses!
  • Faction houses have an icon.
  • There is a new role on discord if you want to be notified every time there is a World Blessing @Small Update.

BALANCE

  • Added new debuffs in game! Burnt, Cut and Weakened!
  • A lot of changes happened to rebalance the game with the new debuffs. Can't wait for your feedbacks!
  • Greatly increased Faction War rocks and flags HP since it was still too easy to do it alone.

SWORDSMAN

  • Devil Slash, King Roar and Air Cutter now have the Cut I debuff
  • Cerberus Carnage now has the Cut II debuff
  • Devil slash base damage reduced from 15 to 5
  • King Roar base damage reduced from 20 to 10
  • Air Cutter base damage reduced from 28 to 18
  • Cerberus Carnage base damage reduced from 35 to 20
  • Increase Cerberus Carnage cast time from 1.25 to 1.75

Note: The base damage reduction does not change the final damage of the techniques with the Cut debuff

FIGHTER

  • Bone Breaker now has weakened I debuff
  • Hotline and Blazing Legs First attack now have the weakened II debuff

SNIPER

  • Firebird now has the Burnt I debuff

LEOPARD

  • Claw Strike now has Cut I debuff
  • 10 Claws Impact now has a Weakened II debuff

REINDEER

  • Strong Roseo and Horns Charge now has Weakened II debuff

RUBBER

  • Sniper now has weakened I debuff
  • Tank Shot and Giant Fist now has weakened II debuff

FIRE

  • Fireflies now has the Burnt I debuff

ICE

  • Ice spike now has the Weakened II debuff

