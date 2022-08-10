- Added an interrupt save function in single mode (you can select it from the system menu during single mode play)
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to stop progressing when both players requested a rematch at the same time in an online battle.
MORODASHI SUMO update for 10 August 2022
Update ver.1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
