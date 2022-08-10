 Skip to content

MORODASHI SUMO update for 10 August 2022

Update ver.1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9285759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added an interrupt save function in single mode (you can select it from the system menu during single mode play)
  2. Fixed a bug that caused the game to stop progressing when both players requested a rematch at the same time in an online battle.

