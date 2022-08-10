8/8 Stabilization Patch

We finally got rid of that annoying jitter when you move too quickly. Hooray! It's been bothering us for months now. This patch should improve memory usage, performance, and fix the black screen loading bug for some users.

Here's a hotfix patch to the Saleblazers Playtest build based on useful reports from our https://discord.gg/Saleblazers users.

We're still looking into memory usage issues, so hang on tight for those!

Changes

Added more river sounds

Added more water footstep sounds

Updated world map material

Added sprint to hold setting

Added more large polearm attacks

Changed price of machine gun and large gun

Updated textures for bamboo display cases

Added more hit reaction animations

Updated more factions that shouldn't commit crimes

Some enemies now transform during day/night cycle changes

Players can now ping world map in-game with middle click

Fishing minigame is now controlled with the mouse instead of keyboard

Changed bartering minigame sounds

Date and time are now saved

Guns should be more accurate now and scale better with ranged mastery

Changed shader for environmental props, like buildings

Reduced customer spawning at 1 star and 2 star mark

Added Trail Mix item

Changed Single Bamboo Tree HP from 3 -> 7

Changed Bamboo Axe damage from 1 -> 2

Changed Stone Axe damage from 5 -> 4

Changed post processing volumes in the Steam Survival Fest map

Changed axe damage to deal 1.0 damage to flesh

Added wind sound for when the player travels at higher speeds

Punch now has lunge

Known Issues

Temporarily disabled single stack placement because it was causing duping issues

Sometimes the shop progress doesn't load properly. Don't worry -- you can still load again if this happens but we're trying to fix it.

Fixes

- Fixed issue where sometimes things wouldn't load properly in save games

- Fixed black screen issue when loading games

- Fixed jittering of player when moving at high velocities or at low framerates