8/8 Stabilization Patch

We finally got rid of that annoying jitter when you move too quickly. Hooray! It's been bothering us for months now. This patch should improve memory usage, performance, and fix the black screen loading bug for some users.
Here's a hotfix patch to the Saleblazers Playtest build based on useful reports from our https://discord.gg/Saleblazers users.
We're still looking into memory usage issues, so hang on tight for those!
Changes
- Added more river sounds
- Added more water footstep sounds
- Updated world map material
- Added sprint to hold setting
- Added more large polearm attacks
- Changed price of machine gun and large gun
- Updated textures for bamboo display cases
- Added more hit reaction animations
- Updated more factions that shouldn't commit crimes
- Some enemies now transform during day/night cycle changes
- Players can now ping world map in-game with middle click
- Fishing minigame is now controlled with the mouse instead of keyboard
- Changed bartering minigame sounds
- Date and time are now saved
- Guns should be more accurate now and scale better with ranged mastery
- Changed shader for environmental props, like buildings
- Reduced customer spawning at 1 star and 2 star mark
- Added Trail Mix item
- Changed Single Bamboo Tree HP from 3 -> 7
- Changed Bamboo Axe damage from 1 -> 2
- Changed Stone Axe damage from 5 -> 4
- Changed post processing volumes in the Steam Survival Fest map
- Changed axe damage to deal 1.0 damage to flesh
- Added wind sound for when the player travels at higher speeds
- Punch now has lunge
Known Issues
- Temporarily disabled single stack placement because it was causing duping issues
- Sometimes the shop progress doesn't load properly. Don't worry -- you can still load again if this happens but we're trying to fix it.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where sometimes things wouldn't load properly in save games
- Fixed black screen issue when loading games
- Fixed jittering of player when moving at high velocities or at low framerates
- Fixed weird camera offset when spectating a ragdolled player
- Improved performance by having networked items check relevancy of nearby grid items instead of having each item check if they're near each player
- Improved chunk loading time by 10% by deprecating old proximity checker method
- Reduced memory usage by compressing UI assets, environment textures, and various sounds to save over 2GB of memory, hopefully reducing number of crashes for low RAM users
- Reorganized how NPC shop prefabs are saved to reduce unnecessary errors
- Fixed police that kept targeting enemies that were already dead
- Fixed bushes not spawning properly sometimes and falling through the ground
- Fixed jumping blends so the player isn't stuck in the wrong animation
- Fixed plants not setting growth rate when pooled, which should fix bamboo growing too quickly
- Fixed issue where some items weren't being saved
- Fixed bounty not clearing after dying outside of the zone the crime was committed in
- Fixed pursuit music not resetting after dying
- Fixed crime stingers sometimes not playing
- Limited number of death markers to 3 to prevent cluttering the map with death icons
- Fixed Apex spawning in the wrong chunk
- Fixed players respawning at saved position instead of spawn point when they die
- Removed missing script from Floor 1x1_TilePrefab
- Fixed comparing string not set properly which caused visual issues in item attribute UI
- Fixed Apex not spawning in treasure cave properly
- Fixed items sometimes causing customers to flee or call the police when they shouldn't (resource nodes)
- Fixed HP being zero when respawning
- Fixed various spawner visibility issues
- Fixed AI meshes interpolating to spawn location when spawning from pool
- Possible fix for a client disconnect issue
- Fixed enemies sometimes spawning more than they should
- Fixed save file not loading properly when loading multiple times in one session
- Fixed shopkeepers not attacking players when they are caught lockpicking
- Fixed Waiting Queue hold sockets
- Fixed NRE related to spawning visibility code
- Fixed bullets and explosions not registering hits properly
- Fixed health bars showing for equipped items for host
- Fixed client spawn error
- Fixed boar having a difficult to hit hitbox
- Fixed hover attribute NRE
- Fixed customers running on top of rock and clipping through walls by improving navmesh in the Steam Survival Fest map
- Improved performance by fixing missing behaviors in network cache
- Fixed intense lag from saving a file when the player has 6 or more files
- Fixed NRE during a conversation
- Fixed offset for fist being incorrect, causing player to sometimes be unable to punch
- Fixed gun spread math being incorrect
- Fixed gun spread not using mastery properly
- Fixed small sawmill icon
- Removed several debug logs to prevent log spam
- Fixed burnt bamboo trees not falling down
- Fixed several Invasion gamemode issues
- Fixed phone being disabled when you are killed during an invasion
- Fixed issue where clients were floating when spawned in
- Fixed gamemode UI persisting after a game mode ends sometimes
- Fixed death box not reappearing after saving/loading
- Fixed an issue where bushes would spawn within the player's sight
- Fixed an issue where items can sometimes fall down when loading a chunk
Changed files in this update