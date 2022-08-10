 Skip to content

7th Deep update for 10 August 2022

Long Overdue Clarification

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a message to clear up confusion over the role Max plays.

Minor dialog changes to character selection process.

7th Deep Content Depot 806581
