Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 10 August 2022

Updated to ver1.05!

I'm sure we'll be updating things for a while.
We'll make the ones you report better as we can fix them...!

--Updated Contents--
・Fixed the magic power was not being saved on aborted saves. Sorry!
・Fixed a problem where the value of the enhancement value was incorrect when items were lined up crosswise.
　When items are lined up in an L-shape, the overlapped items are further lined up and disappear, but the behavior is still incomplete and the enhancement value is a little bit lost.
The behavior is still incomplete, so we would appreciate it if you could make it so that they don't line up.
・The "equipment" and "shortcut" exclusions are now handled.

