Hello everyone.

I just uploaded the Carcharo chase bugfix.

I also fixed some observations Thaleszilla mentioned for those using the cheat to jump ahead to part 4 and try to reach the Hospital.

I guess now with this build I spoiled a surprise that would only come next in the near future.ːsteammockingː

I am sorry for this delay. I got technical and health issues.

Best,

Bone Collectors.