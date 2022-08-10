Aug. 10, 2022 - PC Hotfix

All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, August 10, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CEST). Downtime for this update is expected to last up to 3 hours.
Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions
- Mission pools now reset every 8 hours, instead of every 24.
- Surveying the Land mission is now completable on Oshur using Trident bases.
- Replaced "All Access" icon on Missions and Depot with updated Membership iconography.
- Made adjustments to nudge laser guided, lockon, and proximity-lock projectiles back into alignment. Future adjustments may be needed.
- Increased the overall tracking speed and maximum velocity of Defector's Hummingbird.
- Oshur Seaposts now have Pain Fields in the spawn rooms.
- Fixed an issue where Outfit Wars enlistment button would show as lit, but unclickable, despite already being enrolled in a war.
- Fixed an issue where Outfit Wars enlistment button could show as 0/48 when 48 players had completed signup.
- Fixed an issue causing Spitfire Turrets to use Basilisk audio.
- NS-45 "Assassin" Pilot now has access to Darklight and Suppressor.
- NS-45 "Assassin" Pilot's rear sight dots no longer hover out of place during a reload.
Changed depots in livenext branch