Hunteroids Playtest update for 9 August 2022

Update - 0.6

Build 9284562

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It includes:

  • The panel when level is completed now includes the level number.
  • After a challenge is played, the menu automatically selects that challenge and not the first one.
  • Tutorial's adjustments

