Updated credits

Hi everyone,
I've decided to close the the Endurance Solutions LLC, which means the game now lists me as the developer instead of that entity. No changes have been made to gameplay.
Thank you,
Thomas Evenson
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everyone,
I've decided to close the the Endurance Solutions LLC, which means the game now lists me as the developer instead of that entity. No changes have been made to gameplay.
Thank you,
Thomas Evenson
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update