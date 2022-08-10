 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 10 August 2022

Hotfix 518018 & 518333

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 518018 Changes 

* Added link to WIckerbottom’s animated short, One For the Books.
  • Added Topsy-Turvy Treehouse, Monstrous Horror, and Abandoned Ship to Klei Rewards page.

Bug Fixes 

* Fixed crash when hammering a burnt Bookcase.
  • Fixed Moon Gleams making extra noise when moving around inventories.
  • Fixed inconsistent book colours on the Walnut Bookstack.
  • Fixed creases in Maxwell noses.
  • Fixed Willow&#39;s Forlorn Doll skin eye texture issue.
  • Fixed an issue with Wickerbottom’s Nom de Plume hair.
  • Fixed woodie’s missing beard in his Merrymaker skin.
  • Fixed inconsistency in Wickerbottom’s Feather-Fringed Dress legs.
  • Fixed an issue causing Wickerbottom’s sssshhh idle animation from playing while wearing the Volt Goat Costume Top.
  • Fixed missing eyebrows in Wigfrid’s Straw-Stuffed skin.
  • Fixed missing bangs in Wickerbottom’s Bewitched skin.
  • Fixed missing texture when Wurt peruses The End is Nigh: Gilded Edition.
  • Fixed a seam in Cave Holes rendering.
  • Fixed an issue with webs from Overcoming Arachnophobia stopping movement with the mouse.
  • Fixed a map issue when using the Backtrek Watch while on a boat and traveling far.
  • Fixed the mouseover detection for the Walnut Bookshelf.
  • Fixed WIllow’s Forlorn Doll skin when mining.
  • Fixed skinned objects from going invisible in the Mighty Gym when loading the world.
  • Fixed the Void Bag skin not playing its unique opening sound effect on clients.
  • <s>Fixed a typo causing the ruins to reuse the barracks layout twice.</s>

Notes for Modders 

* Fixed missing c_* commands for word prediction with the console.

 

Hotfix 518333 Changes 

* Bookcases will now have more books added onto the shelves artwork depending on how full it is.
  • Wortox will now teleport to the center of a boat that has an Ocuvigil instead of the Ocuvigil’s location.
  • Adjusted the facial expression for Webber&#39;s Guest of Honor skin.

Bug Fixes 

* Fixed a typo causing the ruins to reuse the barracks layout twice.
  • Fixed Wilson’s Holly Beard highlighting.
  • Fixed various Wolfgang mustaches from being invisible from behind.
  • Fixed audio not playing properly with containers when they open and close while playing on a server.
  • Fixed various clothing layering issues with Wonkey.
  • Earthquake debris will no longer break items created by Cave Holes.
  • Fixed Wortox being able to teleport onto water if the Ocuvigil is somehow not on a boat.
  • Fixed Wortox Soul Hop being more permissive than the Lazy Explorer for teleporting near tile edges.
  • Fixed Bookcases having very loud audio for prototyping.
  • Added missing Bookcase minimap icon.
  • Fixed stalactites blocking buildings from being able to be placed under them.
  • Fixed Smallish Tallbird going invisible during some of its animations.
  • Fixed an issue with Ancient Guardian Shadow Tentacles repeatedly trying to attack hiding non-player entities.
  • Fixed bug where Farm Plants may become untargetable by Horticulture books.
  • Fixed Wickerbottom’s Nom de Plume glasses texture when talking.
  • Fixed Willow’s Coldfire profile view texture.
  • Added missing minimap icons for the Bookcase, Winter&#39;s Feast Tree (deciduous and twiggy).
     

 

