Hotfix 518018 & 518333

Hotfix 518018 Changes

* Added link to WIckerbottom’s animated short, One For the Books.

Added Topsy-Turvy Treehouse, Monstrous Horror, and Abandoned Ship to Klei Rewards page.

Bug Fixes

* Fixed crash when hammering a burnt Bookcase.

Fixed Moon Gleams making extra noise when moving around inventories.

Fixed inconsistent book colours on the Walnut Bookstack.

Fixed creases in Maxwell noses.

Fixed Willow's Forlorn Doll skin eye texture issue.

Fixed an issue with Wickerbottom’s Nom de Plume hair.

Fixed woodie’s missing beard in his Merrymaker skin.

Fixed inconsistency in Wickerbottom’s Feather-Fringed Dress legs.

Fixed an issue causing Wickerbottom’s sssshhh idle animation from playing while wearing the Volt Goat Costume Top.

Fixed missing eyebrows in Wigfrid’s Straw-Stuffed skin.

Fixed missing bangs in Wickerbottom’s Bewitched skin.

Fixed missing texture when Wurt peruses The End is Nigh: Gilded Edition.

Fixed a seam in Cave Holes rendering.

Fixed an issue with webs from Overcoming Arachnophobia stopping movement with the mouse.

Fixed a map issue when using the Backtrek Watch while on a boat and traveling far.

Fixed the mouseover detection for the Walnut Bookshelf.

Fixed WIllow’s Forlorn Doll skin when mining.

Fixed skinned objects from going invisible in the Mighty Gym when loading the world.

Fixed the Void Bag skin not playing its unique opening sound effect on clients.

<s>Fixed a typo causing the ruins to reuse the barracks layout twice.</s>

Notes for Modders

* Fixed missing c_* commands for word prediction with the console.

Hotfix 518333 Changes

* Bookcases will now have more books added onto the shelves artwork depending on how full it is.

Wortox will now teleport to the center of a boat that has an Ocuvigil instead of the Ocuvigil’s location.

Adjusted the facial expression for Webber's Guest of Honor skin.

Bug Fixes

* Fixed a typo causing the ruins to reuse the barracks layout twice.