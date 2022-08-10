Hotfix 518018 & 518333

Hotfix 518018 Changes
* Added link to WIckerbottom’s animated short, One For the Books.
- Added Topsy-Turvy Treehouse, Monstrous Horror, and Abandoned Ship to Klei Rewards page.
Bug Fixes
* Fixed crash when hammering a burnt Bookcase.
- Fixed Moon Gleams making extra noise when moving around inventories.
- Fixed inconsistent book colours on the Walnut Bookstack.
- Fixed creases in Maxwell noses.
- Fixed Willow's Forlorn Doll skin eye texture issue.
- Fixed an issue with Wickerbottom’s Nom de Plume hair.
- Fixed woodie’s missing beard in his Merrymaker skin.
- Fixed inconsistency in Wickerbottom’s Feather-Fringed Dress legs.
- Fixed an issue causing Wickerbottom’s sssshhh idle animation from playing while wearing the Volt Goat Costume Top.
- Fixed missing eyebrows in Wigfrid’s Straw-Stuffed skin.
- Fixed missing bangs in Wickerbottom’s Bewitched skin.
- Fixed missing texture when Wurt peruses The End is Nigh: Gilded Edition.
- Fixed a seam in Cave Holes rendering.
- Fixed an issue with webs from Overcoming Arachnophobia stopping movement with the mouse.
- Fixed a map issue when using the Backtrek Watch while on a boat and traveling far.
- Fixed the mouseover detection for the Walnut Bookshelf.
- Fixed WIllow’s Forlorn Doll skin when mining.
- Fixed skinned objects from going invisible in the Mighty Gym when loading the world.
- Fixed the Void Bag skin not playing its unique opening sound effect on clients.
Notes for Modders
* Fixed missing c_* commands for word prediction with the console.
Hotfix 518333 Changes
* Bookcases will now have more books added onto the shelves artwork depending on how full it is.
- Wortox will now teleport to the center of a boat that has an Ocuvigil instead of the Ocuvigil’s location.
- Adjusted the facial expression for Webber's Guest of Honor skin.
Bug Fixes
* Fixed a typo causing the ruins to reuse the barracks layout twice.
- Fixed Wilson’s Holly Beard highlighting.
- Fixed various Wolfgang mustaches from being invisible from behind.
- Fixed audio not playing properly with containers when they open and close while playing on a server.
- Fixed various clothing layering issues with Wonkey.
- Earthquake debris will no longer break items created by Cave Holes.
- Fixed Wortox being able to teleport onto water if the Ocuvigil is somehow not on a boat.
- Fixed Wortox Soul Hop being more permissive than the Lazy Explorer for teleporting near tile edges.
- Fixed Bookcases having very loud audio for prototyping.
- Added missing Bookcase minimap icon.
- Fixed stalactites blocking buildings from being able to be placed under them.
- Fixed Smallish Tallbird going invisible during some of its animations.
- Fixed an issue with Ancient Guardian Shadow Tentacles repeatedly trying to attack hiding non-player entities.
- Fixed bug where Farm Plants may become untargetable by Horticulture books.
- Fixed Wickerbottom’s Nom de Plume glasses texture when talking.
- Fixed Willow’s Coldfire profile view texture.
- Added missing minimap icons for the Bookcase, Winter's Feast Tree (deciduous and twiggy).
