Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 9 August 2022

Update v3.1.1

Update v3.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.1.1—SYNCHRONY's first post-launch patch—is now available! Some highlights of this update include improved controller support, networking scalability/stability, new player management options, some buffs to Klarinetta, and various interaction and bug fixes for Chaunter! Check out the full patch notes below.

New Features and Changes​

Additions
  • Added a 'Player List' menu with options to view profiles, as well as force-spectate, mute, kick and ban players
  • Added hotkey for toggling pause in-game (defaults to 'P')
  • Added shield slot transaction panel to Conjurer, Transmogrifier and Pawnbroker
  • Added "restore default gameplay" option to customization menu, which resets all leaderboard-affecting mods and settings
  • Added the ability for Klarinetta to swing her sword on ice
  • Added the ability for Klarinetta to spin counter-clockwise by inputting the sword's current diagonal
  • Added starting armor to Klarinetta
  • Added special interaction for Rifles and Crossbows thrown by Throwing Charm
  • Added visual tell for Dash Spell to indicate its range
  • Added glow sprite when Risk Charm's damage bonus is active
  • Added new zone-dependent wall spike sprites, improving visibility
  • Added mod support for displaying entities in chat
  • Added mod support for in-turn rollbackable chat messages
  • Added automatic legacy controller support when Steam Input is disabled
  • Added descriptions to controls reassignment menu
  • Added option to auto-select primary controller
  • Added an option to disable diagonal auto-swap for Klarinetta/Diamond
  • Added custom rule to allow all players to use the in-game level editor

Changes
  • Changed player list HUD to handle large player counts
  • Changed possessed Shopkeepers to take damage every beat once the timer expires
  • Changed multiplayer escape menu to no longer pause the game if the host is spectating or dead
  • Changed Klarinetta's sword to no longer benefit from damage-ups if enemies walk into it on a non-spin attack
  • Changed Klarinetta's facing logic to match other characters, altering her head sprite to indicate the facing direction
  • Changed Klarinetta's bestiary art to a newer version
  • Changed crates, barrels and urns to be damaged by Wall Spikes
  • Changed Berserk Spell to grant groove chain protection
  • Changed Berserk Spell to cause screenshake on each step
  • Changed controller hot-swap to be disabled by default unless on Steam Deck
  • Changed Throwing Charm to force-drop thrown weapons if another player picks them up
  • Changed spectators or dead players causing Dorian not to spawn in Cadence's final boss fight
  • Changed Conductor Pulse Tell to also apply to the base game without the Synchrony DLC
  • Changed Throwing Charm to also be usable by Melody, Dove, and Suzu
  • Changed multiplayer respawning to grant weaponless players a new starting weapon
  • Changed armor sprites to be hidden in mystery mode if the Synchrony DLC is active
  • Changed Transmute to no longer have an effect in the lobby
  • Changed Berserk Spell/Scroll to no longer spawn for Monk/Coda
  • Changed order for 'AMP'/'SYNC' DLC indicators in game browser to be consistent
  • Changed Ring of Gold to only auto-collect gold in a limited radius
  • Changed 'Balance Tweaks' feature pack to no longer auto-load
  • Changed NecroDancer possession to allow more consistent use of his abilities
  • Changed Tridents to no longer spawn for Diamond
  • Changed Tridents to spawn less frequently
  • Changed chat logging to be disabled by default
  • Changed Shrine of Space to no longer spawn for Suzu and Chaunter
  • Changed traps in the boss starting room to despawn on when the boss fight starts
  • Changed Shock Monkey damage to 0.5 hearts of damage (5 hearts if powered)
  • Changed Shock Monkey to no longer ignore invincibility frames or armor
  • Changed gold drop of shock monkey to 5 coins
  • Changed anti-poverty-blocking logic to also apply to mushrooms and mushroom lights
  • Changed door connectivity condition to fix some cases of misaligned doors
  • Changed Spiked Wall spawn rate from 10% to 8%
  • Changed Thief to the correct editor category
  • Changed Onyx weapons to no longer spawn for Tempo
  • Changed Cracked Floors to no longer spawn for Dove or in hard mode
  • Changed Pickaxe to grant immunity to Spiked Walls
  • Changed Spiked Walls to inflict damage when dug diagonally
  • Changed Klarinetta's shadow to match her sprite size
  • Changed bombs and fireballs to burn down Zone 2 grass
  • Changed Spiked Wall generation logic
  • Changed bounce traps to be ignored by Suzu's charge when they're already facing the direction Suzu is going
  • Changed Rhythm Shrine to convert shields to Obsidian
  • Changed auto-latency calibration logic to work better for double-tempo characters
  • Changed deletion of "strictly weaker" items to be disabled by default in Synchrony
  • Changed sprite for the Shield transaction panel
  • Changed Chaunter to unfreeze enemies when possessing them (making ring of frost usable)
  • Changed Heavy Shield to rarely appear in boss chests after zone 1
  • Changed Enchant Scroll, Boots of Pain, and Ring of Pain to no longer spawn for Chaunter
  • Changed Reflective Shield and Shield of Shove to no longer spawn for Dove

Fixes

  • Fixed custom rules not resetting on disconnect
  • Fixed chat key being unbound if menu controls were customized in v3.0.x
  • Fixed stuck animations when loading an invalid character skin
  • Fixed softlock when Chaunter gets grabbed by a monkey on a trapdoor
  • Fixed multi-character runs not deleting spectators
  • Fixed softlock when possessing stunned enemy on stairs
  • Fixed softlock when song ends while possessing
  • Fixed blast helm not granting bombs to possessed enemies
  • Fixed blood weapons and crown of thorns not working on possessed enemies
  • Fixed ring of gluttony improving non-food items
  • Fixed quick restart hotkey not being usable from the game over screen after in a multi-character run
  • Fixed missing DLC check
  • Fixed Dash tell not working without AMPLIFIED
  • Fixed Aria getting cracked floors in 1-3 when AMPLIFIED is disabled
  • Fixed empty/invalid asset mods not being unloaded when starting the game
  • Fixed trait components not working correctly past level 1
  • Fixed missing i18n strings for DLC character names
  • Fixed errors when removing stats tag from some enemies via .xml mods
  • Fixed Dorian not spawning in Cadence's final boss after playing local coop
  • Fixed possessed spiders disappearing immediately
  • Fixed possessed enemies getting shovels from need/transmute
  • Fixed Chaunter's shovel being stealable
  • Fixed Eli being unable to damage the Conductor's instruments
  • Fixed floor cracks and thiefs spawning inside shops
  • Fixed evil eyes being immune to Spiked Walls
  • Fixed lobby NPCs screaming for help while in the editor
  • Fixed editor marker shadow offset
  • Fixed missing ice cauldron bestiary image
  • Fixed missing bestiary art for ice cauldrons
  • Fixed thief staying indefinitely when running out of items to steal
  • Fixed global Activation breaking when slowest player dies/spectates
  • Fixed replays sometimes causing invalid leaderboard entries to be created
  • Fixed Nicolas Daoust and Deaderick being swapped
  • Fixed NecroDancer not dying when unpossessed
  • Fixed explicit-default rhythm mode submitting to custom music boards
  • Fixed Chaunter softlock in Shriner/Arena
  • Fixed unpause countdown causing softlocks in multiplayer
  • Fixed error when casting Berserk spell while possessing an enemy
  • Fixed Chaunter not breaking Low% while possessing
  • Fixed boss summons not inheriting the boss's team
  • Fixed "Doppelgänger" achievement unlocking via self-damage
  • Fixed chat key not being bound by default sometimes
  • Fixed Dice Trap minibosses being stairs locking
  • Fixed Onyx weapons not dealing 999 damage to grabbers
  • Fixed story bosses being grabbable
  • Fixed Mannequin dropping Transform Spell and ∞ bombs
  • Fixed Chaunter ending on the same tile as enemy after being killed as a warlock
  • Fixed shrines spawning items on top of chests
  • Fixed fallen spiders being immune to Spiked Walls
  • Fixed foresight + ring of shadows still revealing Spiked Walls
  • Fixed grass state being lost on live reload
  • Fixed berzerk scroll being listed in the spell category
  • Fixed Glass Shovel failing to dig Spiked Walls
  • Fixed Thief dropping gold for Monk/Coda
  • Fixed doors sometimes being in the wrong orientation
  • Fixed fire traps overriding cracked walls
  • Fixed Suzu's charge not behaving like a normal move
  • Fixed priority being reset on conversion
  • Fixed CR phase 1 being mirrored
  • Fixed Klarinetta interactions with beetles and war
  • Fixed shield of shove triggering recursively on Klarinetta
  • Fixed Dove being murderous
  • Fixed ND2 fight spawning sarcos out of bounds
  • Fixed Steam Input possibly failing to register the UP movement action
  • Fixed non-equipped shields still being rendered in-world
  • Fixed mods directory not being initialized
  • Fixed carrot interactions with Chaunter
  • Fixed Mac build not supplying an icon
  • Fixed occasional visual flickering when coin stacks are merged
  • Fixed Scatter Trap not scattering Shields
  • Fixed Chaunter clones using Cadence clones when Chaunter is possessing an enemy
  • Fixed Dove's flower dealing 0 damage on the way back with Throwing Charm
  • Fixed primary input device selection reactivating itself immediately
  • Fixed custom skins not showing immediately when joining a lobby
  • Fixed in-game level editor not allowing the host to edit while in spectator mode
  • Fixed pause screen incorrectly hiding game for non-host players
  • Fixed feedback screenshots being hidden by the pause screen
  • Fixed Steam-related player list options not working
  • Fixed sub-run replays submitting to leaderboards
  • Fixed dice traps ignoring ring of peace and shrine of war
  • Fixed Berserk Spell ignoring confusion
  • Fixed dragon fireballs bypassing player shields at point-blank range
  • Fixed error when a yellow or black skeleton is killed by lava
  • Fixed Aria's 1-2 sometimes not having a sarco
  • Fixed Klarinetta's attacks hitting enemies inside walls
  • Fixed Suzu's charge hitting enemies inside walls
  • Fixed pixies being impossible to unlock for training
  • Fixed possessed pawns not promoting when reaching the top row
  • Fixed heart transplant not working on Chaunter
  • Fixed issues when using multiple heart transplants in a row

Versus Mode Changes

  • Added a custom rule to allow all characters to be played in Versus Mode
  • Added Trident to item pools
  • Added Crimson and Jade Trident equipment sprites
  • Added Dice Trap and auto spike trap to levelgen
  • Added Wall Spikes to levelgen
  • Changed player list to auto-hide when round begins
  • Changed arena generation to create more spawn points for players
  • Fixed components being added too eagerly
  • Fixed certain components not being added to custom items
  • Fixed one of the rooms not getting torches genned
  • Fixed traps being tallsprited
  • Fixed crates trying to wield items contained within them
  • Fixed occassional void tiles in arena generation
  • Fixed equipment sprites not being always enabled
  • Fixed prep room breaking with 10+ players
  • Fixed Essences causing item errors

