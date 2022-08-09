Update v3.1.1

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.1.1—SYNCHRONY's first post-launch patch—is now available! Some highlights of this update include improved controller support, networking scalability/stability, new player management options, some buffs to Klarinetta, and various interaction and bug fixes for Chaunter! Check out the full patch notes below.
New Features and Changes
Additions
- Added a 'Player List' menu with options to view profiles, as well as force-spectate, mute, kick and ban players
- Added hotkey for toggling pause in-game (defaults to 'P')
- Added shield slot transaction panel to Conjurer, Transmogrifier and Pawnbroker
- Added "restore default gameplay" option to customization menu, which resets all leaderboard-affecting mods and settings
- Added the ability for Klarinetta to swing her sword on ice
- Added the ability for Klarinetta to spin counter-clockwise by inputting the sword's current diagonal
- Added starting armor to Klarinetta
- Added special interaction for Rifles and Crossbows thrown by Throwing Charm
- Added visual tell for Dash Spell to indicate its range
- Added glow sprite when Risk Charm's damage bonus is active
- Added new zone-dependent wall spike sprites, improving visibility
- Added mod support for displaying entities in chat
- Added mod support for in-turn rollbackable chat messages
- Added automatic legacy controller support when Steam Input is disabled
- Added descriptions to controls reassignment menu
- Added option to auto-select primary controller
- Added an option to disable diagonal auto-swap for Klarinetta/Diamond
- Added custom rule to allow all players to use the in-game level editor
Changes
- Changed player list HUD to handle large player counts
- Changed possessed Shopkeepers to take damage every beat once the timer expires
- Changed multiplayer escape menu to no longer pause the game if the host is spectating or dead
- Changed Klarinetta's sword to no longer benefit from damage-ups if enemies walk into it on a non-spin attack
- Changed Klarinetta's facing logic to match other characters, altering her head sprite to indicate the facing direction
- Changed Klarinetta's bestiary art to a newer version
- Changed crates, barrels and urns to be damaged by Wall Spikes
- Changed Berserk Spell to grant groove chain protection
- Changed Berserk Spell to cause screenshake on each step
- Changed controller hot-swap to be disabled by default unless on Steam Deck
- Changed Throwing Charm to force-drop thrown weapons if another player picks them up
- Changed spectators or dead players causing Dorian not to spawn in Cadence's final boss fight
- Changed Conductor Pulse Tell to also apply to the base game without the Synchrony DLC
- Changed Throwing Charm to also be usable by Melody, Dove, and Suzu
- Changed multiplayer respawning to grant weaponless players a new starting weapon
- Changed armor sprites to be hidden in mystery mode if the Synchrony DLC is active
- Changed Transmute to no longer have an effect in the lobby
- Changed Berserk Spell/Scroll to no longer spawn for Monk/Coda
- Changed order for 'AMP'/'SYNC' DLC indicators in game browser to be consistent
- Changed Ring of Gold to only auto-collect gold in a limited radius
- Changed 'Balance Tweaks' feature pack to no longer auto-load
- Changed NecroDancer possession to allow more consistent use of his abilities
- Changed Tridents to no longer spawn for Diamond
- Changed Tridents to spawn less frequently
- Changed chat logging to be disabled by default
- Changed Shrine of Space to no longer spawn for Suzu and Chaunter
- Changed traps in the boss starting room to despawn on when the boss fight starts
- Changed Shock Monkey damage to 0.5 hearts of damage (5 hearts if powered)
- Changed Shock Monkey to no longer ignore invincibility frames or armor
- Changed gold drop of shock monkey to 5 coins
- Changed anti-poverty-blocking logic to also apply to mushrooms and mushroom lights
- Changed door connectivity condition to fix some cases of misaligned doors
- Changed Spiked Wall spawn rate from 10% to 8%
- Changed Thief to the correct editor category
- Changed Onyx weapons to no longer spawn for Tempo
- Changed Cracked Floors to no longer spawn for Dove or in hard mode
- Changed Pickaxe to grant immunity to Spiked Walls
- Changed Spiked Walls to inflict damage when dug diagonally
- Changed Klarinetta's shadow to match her sprite size
- Changed bombs and fireballs to burn down Zone 2 grass
- Changed Spiked Wall generation logic
- Changed bounce traps to be ignored by Suzu's charge when they're already facing the direction Suzu is going
- Changed Rhythm Shrine to convert shields to Obsidian
- Changed auto-latency calibration logic to work better for double-tempo characters
- Changed deletion of "strictly weaker" items to be disabled by default in Synchrony
- Changed sprite for the Shield transaction panel
- Changed Chaunter to unfreeze enemies when possessing them (making ring of frost usable)
- Changed Heavy Shield to rarely appear in boss chests after zone 1
- Changed Enchant Scroll, Boots of Pain, and Ring of Pain to no longer spawn for Chaunter
- Changed Reflective Shield and Shield of Shove to no longer spawn for Dove
Fixes
- Fixed custom rules not resetting on disconnect
- Fixed chat key being unbound if menu controls were customized in v3.0.x
- Fixed stuck animations when loading an invalid character skin
- Fixed softlock when Chaunter gets grabbed by a monkey on a trapdoor
- Fixed multi-character runs not deleting spectators
- Fixed softlock when possessing stunned enemy on stairs
- Fixed softlock when song ends while possessing
- Fixed blast helm not granting bombs to possessed enemies
- Fixed blood weapons and crown of thorns not working on possessed enemies
- Fixed ring of gluttony improving non-food items
- Fixed quick restart hotkey not being usable from the game over screen after in a multi-character run
- Fixed missing DLC check
- Fixed Dash tell not working without AMPLIFIED
- Fixed Aria getting cracked floors in 1-3 when AMPLIFIED is disabled
- Fixed empty/invalid asset mods not being unloaded when starting the game
- Fixed trait components not working correctly past level 1
- Fixed missing i18n strings for DLC character names
- Fixed errors when removing
statstag from some enemies via .xml mods
- Fixed Dorian not spawning in Cadence's final boss after playing local coop
- Fixed possessed spiders disappearing immediately
- Fixed possessed enemies getting shovels from need/transmute
- Fixed Chaunter's shovel being stealable
- Fixed Eli being unable to damage the Conductor's instruments
- Fixed floor cracks and thiefs spawning inside shops
- Fixed evil eyes being immune to Spiked Walls
- Fixed lobby NPCs screaming for help while in the editor
- Fixed editor marker shadow offset
- Fixed missing ice cauldron bestiary image
- Fixed missing bestiary art for ice cauldrons
- Fixed thief staying indefinitely when running out of items to steal
- Fixed global Activation breaking when slowest player dies/spectates
- Fixed replays sometimes causing invalid leaderboard entries to be created
- Fixed Nicolas Daoust and Deaderick being swapped
- Fixed NecroDancer not dying when unpossessed
- Fixed explicit-default rhythm mode submitting to custom music boards
- Fixed Chaunter softlock in Shriner/Arena
- Fixed unpause countdown causing softlocks in multiplayer
- Fixed error when casting Berserk spell while possessing an enemy
- Fixed Chaunter not breaking Low% while possessing
- Fixed boss summons not inheriting the boss's team
- Fixed "Doppelgänger" achievement unlocking via self-damage
- Fixed chat key not being bound by default sometimes
- Fixed Dice Trap minibosses being stairs locking
- Fixed Onyx weapons not dealing 999 damage to grabbers
- Fixed story bosses being grabbable
- Fixed Mannequin dropping Transform Spell and ∞ bombs
- Fixed Chaunter ending on the same tile as enemy after being killed as a warlock
- Fixed shrines spawning items on top of chests
- Fixed fallen spiders being immune to Spiked Walls
- Fixed foresight + ring of shadows still revealing Spiked Walls
- Fixed grass state being lost on live reload
- Fixed berzerk scroll being listed in the spell category
- Fixed Glass Shovel failing to dig Spiked Walls
- Fixed Thief dropping gold for Monk/Coda
- Fixed doors sometimes being in the wrong orientation
- Fixed fire traps overriding cracked walls
- Fixed Suzu's charge not behaving like a normal move
- Fixed priority being reset on conversion
- Fixed CR phase 1 being mirrored
- Fixed Klarinetta interactions with beetles and war
- Fixed shield of shove triggering recursively on Klarinetta
- Fixed Dove being murderous
- Fixed ND2 fight spawning sarcos out of bounds
- Fixed Steam Input possibly failing to register the UP movement action
- Fixed non-equipped shields still being rendered in-world
- Fixed
modsdirectory not being initialized
- Fixed carrot interactions with Chaunter
- Fixed Mac build not supplying an icon
- Fixed occasional visual flickering when coin stacks are merged
- Fixed Scatter Trap not scattering Shields
- Fixed Chaunter clones using Cadence clones when Chaunter is possessing an enemy
- Fixed Dove's flower dealing 0 damage on the way back with Throwing Charm
- Fixed primary input device selection reactivating itself immediately
- Fixed custom skins not showing immediately when joining a lobby
- Fixed in-game level editor not allowing the host to edit while in spectator mode
- Fixed pause screen incorrectly hiding game for non-host players
- Fixed feedback screenshots being hidden by the pause screen
- Fixed Steam-related player list options not working
- Fixed sub-run replays submitting to leaderboards
- Fixed dice traps ignoring ring of peace and shrine of war
- Fixed Berserk Spell ignoring confusion
- Fixed dragon fireballs bypassing player shields at point-blank range
- Fixed error when a yellow or black skeleton is killed by lava
- Fixed Aria's 1-2 sometimes not having a sarco
- Fixed Klarinetta's attacks hitting enemies inside walls
- Fixed Suzu's charge hitting enemies inside walls
- Fixed pixies being impossible to unlock for training
- Fixed possessed pawns not promoting when reaching the top row
- Fixed heart transplant not working on Chaunter
- Fixed issues when using multiple heart transplants in a row
Versus Mode Changes
- Added a custom rule to allow all characters to be played in Versus Mode
- Added Trident to item pools
- Added Crimson and Jade Trident equipment sprites
- Added Dice Trap and auto spike trap to levelgen
- Added Wall Spikes to levelgen
- Changed player list to auto-hide when round begins
- Changed arena generation to create more spawn points for players
- Fixed components being added too eagerly
- Fixed certain components not being added to custom items
- Fixed one of the rooms not getting torches genned
- Fixed traps being tallsprited
- Fixed crates trying to wield items contained within them
- Fixed occassional void tiles in arena generation
- Fixed equipment sprites not being always enabled
- Fixed prep room breaking with 10+ players
- Fixed Essences causing item errors
