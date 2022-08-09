Update v3.1.1

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.1.1—SYNCHRONY's first post-launch patch—is now available! Some highlights of this update include improved controller support, networking scalability/stability, new player management options, some buffs to Klarinetta, and various interaction and bug fixes for Chaunter! Check out the full patch notes below.

New Features and Changes​

Additions

Added a 'Player List' menu with options to view profiles, as well as force-spectate, mute, kick and ban players

Added hotkey for toggling pause in-game (defaults to 'P')

Added shield slot transaction panel to Conjurer, Transmogrifier and Pawnbroker

Added "restore default gameplay" option to customization menu, which resets all leaderboard-affecting mods and settings

Added the ability for Klarinetta to swing her sword on ice

Added the ability for Klarinetta to spin counter-clockwise by inputting the sword's current diagonal

Added starting armor to Klarinetta

Added special interaction for Rifles and Crossbows thrown by Throwing Charm

Added visual tell for Dash Spell to indicate its range

Added glow sprite when Risk Charm's damage bonus is active

Added new zone-dependent wall spike sprites, improving visibility

Added mod support for displaying entities in chat

Added mod support for in-turn rollbackable chat messages

Added automatic legacy controller support when Steam Input is disabled

Added descriptions to controls reassignment menu

Added option to auto-select primary controller

Added an option to disable diagonal auto-swap for Klarinetta/Diamond

Added custom rule to allow all players to use the in-game level editor

Changes

Changed player list HUD to handle large player counts

Changed possessed Shopkeepers to take damage every beat once the timer expires

Changed multiplayer escape menu to no longer pause the game if the host is spectating or dead

Changed Klarinetta's sword to no longer benefit from damage-ups if enemies walk into it on a non-spin attack

Changed Klarinetta's facing logic to match other characters, altering her head sprite to indicate the facing direction

Changed Klarinetta's bestiary art to a newer version

Changed crates, barrels and urns to be damaged by Wall Spikes

Changed Berserk Spell to grant groove chain protection

Changed Berserk Spell to cause screenshake on each step

Changed controller hot-swap to be disabled by default unless on Steam Deck

Changed Throwing Charm to force-drop thrown weapons if another player picks them up

Changed spectators or dead players causing Dorian not to spawn in Cadence's final boss fight

Changed Conductor Pulse Tell to also apply to the base game without the Synchrony DLC

Changed Throwing Charm to also be usable by Melody, Dove, and Suzu

Changed multiplayer respawning to grant weaponless players a new starting weapon

Changed armor sprites to be hidden in mystery mode if the Synchrony DLC is active

Changed Transmute to no longer have an effect in the lobby

Changed Berserk Spell/Scroll to no longer spawn for Monk/Coda

Changed order for 'AMP'/'SYNC' DLC indicators in game browser to be consistent

Changed Ring of Gold to only auto-collect gold in a limited radius

Changed 'Balance Tweaks' feature pack to no longer auto-load

Changed NecroDancer possession to allow more consistent use of his abilities

Changed Tridents to no longer spawn for Diamond

Changed Tridents to spawn less frequently

Changed chat logging to be disabled by default

Changed Shrine of Space to no longer spawn for Suzu and Chaunter

Changed traps in the boss starting room to despawn on when the boss fight starts

Changed Shock Monkey damage to 0.5 hearts of damage (5 hearts if powered)

Changed Shock Monkey to no longer ignore invincibility frames or armor

Changed gold drop of shock monkey to 5 coins

Changed anti-poverty-blocking logic to also apply to mushrooms and mushroom lights

Changed door connectivity condition to fix some cases of misaligned doors

Changed Spiked Wall spawn rate from 10% to 8%

Changed Thief to the correct editor category

Changed Onyx weapons to no longer spawn for Tempo

Changed Cracked Floors to no longer spawn for Dove or in hard mode

Changed Pickaxe to grant immunity to Spiked Walls

Changed Spiked Walls to inflict damage when dug diagonally

Changed Klarinetta's shadow to match her sprite size

Changed bombs and fireballs to burn down Zone 2 grass

Changed Spiked Wall generation logic

Changed bounce traps to be ignored by Suzu's charge when they're already facing the direction Suzu is going

Changed Rhythm Shrine to convert shields to Obsidian

Changed auto-latency calibration logic to work better for double-tempo characters

Changed deletion of "strictly weaker" items to be disabled by default in Synchrony

Changed sprite for the Shield transaction panel

Changed Chaunter to unfreeze enemies when possessing them (making ring of frost usable)

Changed Heavy Shield to rarely appear in boss chests after zone 1

Changed Enchant Scroll, Boots of Pain, and Ring of Pain to no longer spawn for Chaunter

Changed Reflective Shield and Shield of Shove to no longer spawn for Dove

Fixes

Fixed custom rules not resetting on disconnect

Fixed chat key being unbound if menu controls were customized in v3.0.x

Fixed stuck animations when loading an invalid character skin

Fixed softlock when Chaunter gets grabbed by a monkey on a trapdoor

Fixed multi-character runs not deleting spectators

Fixed softlock when possessing stunned enemy on stairs

Fixed softlock when song ends while possessing

Fixed blast helm not granting bombs to possessed enemies

Fixed blood weapons and crown of thorns not working on possessed enemies

Fixed ring of gluttony improving non-food items

Fixed quick restart hotkey not being usable from the game over screen after in a multi-character run

Fixed missing DLC check

Fixed Dash tell not working without AMPLIFIED

Fixed Aria getting cracked floors in 1-3 when AMPLIFIED is disabled

Fixed empty/invalid asset mods not being unloaded when starting the game

Fixed trait components not working correctly past level 1

Fixed missing i18n strings for DLC character names

Fixed errors when removing stats tag from some enemies via .xml mods

Fixed Dorian not spawning in Cadence's final boss after playing local coop

Fixed possessed spiders disappearing immediately

Fixed possessed enemies getting shovels from need/transmute

Fixed Chaunter's shovel being stealable

Fixed Eli being unable to damage the Conductor's instruments

Fixed floor cracks and thiefs spawning inside shops

Fixed evil eyes being immune to Spiked Walls

Fixed lobby NPCs screaming for help while in the editor

Fixed editor marker shadow offset

Fixed missing ice cauldron bestiary image

Fixed missing bestiary art for ice cauldrons

Fixed thief staying indefinitely when running out of items to steal

Fixed global Activation breaking when slowest player dies/spectates

Fixed replays sometimes causing invalid leaderboard entries to be created

Fixed Nicolas Daoust and Deaderick being swapped

Fixed NecroDancer not dying when unpossessed

Fixed explicit-default rhythm mode submitting to custom music boards

Fixed Chaunter softlock in Shriner/Arena

Fixed unpause countdown causing softlocks in multiplayer

Fixed error when casting Berserk spell while possessing an enemy

Fixed Chaunter not breaking Low% while possessing

Fixed boss summons not inheriting the boss's team

Fixed "Doppelgänger" achievement unlocking via self-damage

Fixed chat key not being bound by default sometimes

Fixed Dice Trap minibosses being stairs locking

Fixed Onyx weapons not dealing 999 damage to grabbers

Fixed story bosses being grabbable

Fixed Mannequin dropping Transform Spell and ∞ bombs

Fixed Chaunter ending on the same tile as enemy after being killed as a warlock

Fixed shrines spawning items on top of chests

Fixed fallen spiders being immune to Spiked Walls

Fixed foresight + ring of shadows still revealing Spiked Walls

Fixed grass state being lost on live reload

Fixed berzerk scroll being listed in the spell category

Fixed Glass Shovel failing to dig Spiked Walls

Fixed Thief dropping gold for Monk/Coda

Fixed doors sometimes being in the wrong orientation

Fixed fire traps overriding cracked walls

Fixed Suzu's charge not behaving like a normal move

Fixed priority being reset on conversion

Fixed CR phase 1 being mirrored

Fixed Klarinetta interactions with beetles and war

Fixed shield of shove triggering recursively on Klarinetta

Fixed Dove being murderous

Fixed ND2 fight spawning sarcos out of bounds

Fixed Steam Input possibly failing to register the UP movement action

Fixed non-equipped shields still being rendered in-world

Fixed mods directory not being initialized

Fixed carrot interactions with Chaunter

Fixed Mac build not supplying an icon

Fixed occasional visual flickering when coin stacks are merged

Fixed Scatter Trap not scattering Shields

Fixed Chaunter clones using Cadence clones when Chaunter is possessing an enemy

Fixed Dove's flower dealing 0 damage on the way back with Throwing Charm

Fixed primary input device selection reactivating itself immediately

Fixed custom skins not showing immediately when joining a lobby

Fixed in-game level editor not allowing the host to edit while in spectator mode

Fixed pause screen incorrectly hiding game for non-host players

Fixed feedback screenshots being hidden by the pause screen

Fixed Steam-related player list options not working

Fixed sub-run replays submitting to leaderboards

Fixed dice traps ignoring ring of peace and shrine of war

Fixed Berserk Spell ignoring confusion

Fixed dragon fireballs bypassing player shields at point-blank range

Fixed error when a yellow or black skeleton is killed by lava

Fixed Aria's 1-2 sometimes not having a sarco

Fixed Klarinetta's attacks hitting enemies inside walls

Fixed Suzu's charge hitting enemies inside walls

Fixed pixies being impossible to unlock for training

Fixed possessed pawns not promoting when reaching the top row

Fixed heart transplant not working on Chaunter

Fixed issues when using multiple heart transplants in a row

Versus Mode Changes