Vladimir Bootin Update (version 1.3.0)

Vladimir Bootin and his pet bear Dmitry join the roster as an optional boss fight.
In this hard-as-nails boss fight, Vladimir Bootin expertly trades blows in a hectic brawl for survival. As he takes damage, he gets more and more desperate and fights with abandon. His stomp attacks are devastating, but they leave him wide open to counter attacks and haymakers. The optional second EX fight included in this update contains a heart-stopping surprise and is a true Mike Tyson-level challenge for long-time fans.
The addition of this new character is made possible by the outpouring of love and excitement from you, the players. Please enjoy Vladimir Bootin and Team Bear as a free expansion of Election Year Knockout on Steam. To fight him, collect enough votes to unlock him in the Prize Fight area of the campaign map.
Here are the detailed changes for this update:
- Vladimir Bootin and Team Bear join fight for president! Thanks to all the Beta Testers on Discord who helped us test!
- Minor rewrite to the “end” of the game where the previous fighters team up to take you down, pushing players to beat all EX fights before “beating” the game.
- Brand new fancy animations for the EX Thump fight
- Added several more clothing options to unlock and equip (some are even hidden!)
- Rewrote all of the “Counter all of [character]’s attacks” to avoid ambiguity
- Created a new fighter list dialog for the bonus fighters in the Prize Fight Boxing Ring on the map
- Created a new conditional gendered string system, most useful for improving translations with gendered nouns
- Implemented the latest and greatest translation work by the wonderful volunteers in our translation crew on Discord!
- Update Credits for most recent translations and enthusiasts
- Changed Justin Turbeau’s portrait
- Fixed a bug where EX Chief Warren’ would teleport from her upper left attack to her arrow counter attack when the player missed their haymaker
- Fixed a crash when pressing the “Quit” or “Retry” button at the same time as the “Continue” button on the pause dialog
- Fixed a positioning error with the percentage complete in the “Campaign” button on the title scene for all languages
- Fixed a bug where the Maverick tutorials introducing EX fights could extend past the speech bubble for some languages, like Portuguese
- Fixed a bug where the player couldn’t navigate to the “Credits” button in the settings dialog with a controller
- Fixed a bug where the player couldn’t select a language in the settings dialog with a controller
- Fixed a bug where EX Mike Pious and EX Kim Jong BOOM could both be defeated by decision
- Fixed a bug where non-EX Justin Turbeau was always winning by decision at the end of round 5
- Fixed a bug where the music wouldn’t always fade out to exactly 0 (most noticeable on iOS with the volume turned way up)
- Fixed a bug where the dropdown didn’t jump back to the beginning when closing it and then reopening it
- Fixed all strings referring to Trudeau to say “Turbeau” (these lines were written before Turbeau existed within the game)
- Fixed the visual artifacts in the Uncle Joe fight while on low graphics mode
- Fixed a bug where Justin Turbeau could sometimes idle indefinitely
- Fixed a bug where A-Oh! would become invulnerable after dodging her follow-up punch from dodging her windup special attack.
- Fixed a bug where enraged EX Thump would sometimes play no animation when countering his Stormy Smash special.
- Fixed an issue where enraged EX Thump idled until the end of the round after hitting the tell state for knocking him off balance with a regular punch
- Fixed a bug where sounds in the fighter intro Cut Scenes would still start playing after the player tapped to skip the cut scene.
- Fixed a bug where controller triggers didn’t work for the Get Back Up minigame, nor for advancing through the News Scene.
- Fixed a crash that could occur if the player spammed the "Campaign" button with clicks.
- Fixed an issue where some character names were partially covered by the fight buttons in the Challenges Scene for some languages (e.g. Traditional Chinese)
- Fixed an animation where EX Thump shorts were flipped
- Fixed a bug where EX Thump's 'Jab Bush' attacks are vulnerable to regular punches and cheese
- Fixed an improved the Timescale system throughout the game (no more slowdowns that last too long or end too early)
- Updated Steamwork SDK library
Changed files in this update