Vladimir Bootin Update (version 1.3.0)

Vladimir Bootin and his pet bear Dmitry join the roster as an optional boss fight.

In this hard-as-nails boss fight, Vladimir Bootin expertly trades blows in a hectic brawl for survival. As he takes damage, he gets more and more desperate and fights with abandon. His stomp attacks are devastating, but they leave him wide open to counter attacks and haymakers. The optional second EX fight included in this update contains a heart-stopping surprise and is a true Mike Tyson-level challenge for long-time fans.

The addition of this new character is made possible by the outpouring of love and excitement from you, the players. Please enjoy Vladimir Bootin and Team Bear as a free expansion of Election Year Knockout on Steam. To fight him, collect enough votes to unlock him in the Prize Fight area of the campaign map.

Here are the detailed changes for this update: