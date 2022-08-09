Update 0.6.12.0 is here!

Introducing update 0.6.12.0!
In this update:
- Added new map "Japan";
- Fixed - sudden takeoff of some items when the player was approaching them;
- Carried out a small optimization of the game;
We hope you enjoy the update!
