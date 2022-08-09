 Skip to content

PropHunter update for 9 August 2022

Update 0.6.12.0 is here!

Build 9284274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update:

  • Added new map "Japan";
  • Fixed - sudden takeoff of some items when the player was approaching them;
  • Carried out a small optimization of the game;

We hope you enjoy the update!






