Patch Notes #2

Patch #2

Grandes melhorias na gameplay

Tutorial

Now the player will no longer need to press enter to move to the next step of the tutorial, the tutorial progresses as the player progresses through the tutorial, making it much more intuitive.

Small improvements

Crafting HUD

Now in the crafting HUD, the number of materials needed to create an item is green / red, if the player has the material needed to create the item, this way it is easier to check if they have the materials needed to create the item.

Campfire Interface - Furnace - Stove - Industrial Furnace

Added 3 icons identifying the slots to place the ingredient > Fuel > Result

region map

Now the map shows the names of the places where the player can go, making it much easier to find other regions / Biomes

Control description in the interface

Added how to rotate walls

Added How to Move Structures

sounds

Stove sound when cooking has been changed

BUGS

Interface materials needed to build overlaying other interfaces