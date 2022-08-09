Greetings!

We're trilled to announce that “Just Go” is now available on Steam, thank you for your continued interest and support!

The game is priced at $9.99 with a 10% launch discount for the first week. If you're interested in the game, then don't miss this opportunity.

Compared to the demo version, in the official release, we have added the following:

A more realistic career mode experience

Over 3,000 Go problems (Tsumego) for all levels of players

A fully dubbed Go tutorials for beginners covering from the Opening to the Endgame

Two gorgeous new game scenes (Chinese Garden and Tournament Room)

Upload local games in SGF format (game will provide AI reviews and intelligent analysis)

Global leaderboard to help you find players of similar level and play against them on Steam

Hundreds of classic Go matches have been recorded

OGS integration improvements

Also, Russian and German localization is in progress, and we will add support for both languages later this year.

Finally, we would appreciate it if you could leave a review on Steam about your experience with the game, it would mean a lot to us! Thanks again!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862520/