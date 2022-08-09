 Skip to content

Draken update for 9 August 2022

Early Access Build 6 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added item highlight outline for easier pick up
  • Added weapon key guides to prompt for easier handling
  • Added quick message for melee item that is about to break
  • Added quick message for gun jams
  • Fixed disintegration FX pausing if not visible
  • Fixed animation bug related to military knife
  • Fixed double barrel shotgun quick message not prompting
  • Improved NPC melee detection
  • Improved multithreading
  • Game Engine Upgrade

