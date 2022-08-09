- Added item highlight outline for easier pick up
- Added weapon key guides to prompt for easier handling
- Added quick message for melee item that is about to break
- Added quick message for gun jams
- Fixed disintegration FX pausing if not visible
- Fixed animation bug related to military knife
- Fixed double barrel shotgun quick message not prompting
- Improved NPC melee detection
- Improved multithreading
- Game Engine Upgrade
Draken update for 9 August 2022
Early Access Build 6 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
