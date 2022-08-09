Update 1.4.0

Added:
- pilot quests! Get 7 stars in daily missions and unlock the long range radio. Send your pilots on dangerous (or almost none) quests to mine coins, fuel, and batteries to charge the compensator (new consumable)
- now you can have 3 different game profiles; you can change them in settings
- added the ability to change your name in the main menu; also supports different colors <color=#ff8888>Captain</color>
- procedural threats can have the property "spawns a threat when appears"
- +1 appearance for random internal threat
- alpaca now interferes with the creation of random threats! (this didn't work before due to a bug)
Bug fixes:
- on a large screen resolution, you can no longer see what should not be seen
- optimized blocker threat algorithm
- optimized the work of the loading scale when starting the game
- Viper can no longer be directed back into a room or rolling area
- it is no longer possible to attack the Hive while the Virus Bomb is being destroyed
- Hive lines up correctly on large screen resolutions
- level progress bar no longer works in endless mode (yes, there is a progress bar inside the threat tracker on the right)
- Epsilon squad no longer arrives in endless mode if its option is disabled
- it is no longer possible to spawn a threat that heals by attacking the shield and attacks ignoring the shield at the same time
- fixed errors with damage discrepancy in the description of threats and their actual damage
- optimized loading of games with a large number of past rounds
Balance changes:
- random external threats that cause the tactics die to roll now have a damage bonus
- Interfector commander's ability to "copy someone from the last roll" no longer takes into account the re-rolls of observers by the "Mind Control" module and the ability of the pilot Dr. M
- the "Reusable" store item can no longer issue an observer die
- each compensator ability can now only be used once per round (yes, you can now charge the compensator multiple times per round if you have enough batteries)
Other changes:
- boss cards are now different from the usual ones, the big boss star icon has been removed (as it sometimes interfered with reading the description of the card)
- male and female characters got their own text typing sounds during dialogues
- improved animations of sabotage at the beginning of the battle
- tips for building your deck are now always shown, and not only when there is no deck built
- names of random threats can now contain characters "Ĥ","Ŝ","Š","Ĉ","Ž","Č","Ƶ"
- now "Saving ..." is displayed when exiting the main menu and exiting the game
