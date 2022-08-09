Update 0.1.32 - Preparing for Steam Next Fest!

We've submitted Stardander to the fall Steam Next Fest - coming this October! In preparation, we've replaced all placeholder assets in the first year, made some improvements based on feedback, and set the playtest build to the demo. This does remove the interlude - so any January year 2 saves might not load.

Changes:

Added dungeons background

Improved the navigation screen

Improved Dare, Rea, Touchstone, Clear and Mivette character sprites.

Improved evidence sprites, including adding details to the corridor background.

Added credits/demo ending

Modified studying - instead of study harder, you now always study one normal class, and can optionally study one lore class each navigation.

Can select spells to use during some investigations

Added Touchstone's theme

Added 2 new enemy groups to the first forest

Witch stat tabs now show their icons

You now gain some personality points when you pass lore classes (instead of no benefit).

We have time to make changes between now and the next fest - so definitely give it a try and let us know if you have any suggestions or feedback! After the next festival, we'll be moving on to year 2 and the interlude will be added back to the playtest.