 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RaceLeague update for 9 August 2022

Update V0.2.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9283951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
-Optimizations (mostly AI and other CPU-bound things)
-Improved render distance
-Improved handling
-Adjusted tire wear
-Brake force has been adjusted
-Fixed prop brush delete (holding ctrl) not working
-Fixed prop curves sometimes being rendered inoperable
-Fixed road ends getting twisted after saving
-Fixed timing text's not working properly in practice
-Fixed some controllers not getting recognized
-Slipstream is temporarily disabled, waiting for optimizations & stability fixes
-Various fixes & improvements

For the next update, focus will be on improving AI behaviour, further improving handling and fixing multiplayer issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1565891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link