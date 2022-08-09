Update V0.2.8.5

Changelog:

-Optimizations (mostly AI and other CPU-bound things)

-Improved render distance

-Improved handling

-Adjusted tire wear

-Brake force has been adjusted

-Fixed prop brush delete (holding ctrl) not working

-Fixed prop curves sometimes being rendered inoperable

-Fixed road ends getting twisted after saving

-Fixed timing text's not working properly in practice

-Fixed some controllers not getting recognized

-Slipstream is temporarily disabled, waiting for optimizations & stability fixes

-Various fixes & improvements

For the next update, focus will be on improving AI behaviour, further improving handling and fixing multiplayer issues.