Update V0.2.8.5

Changelog:
-Optimizations (mostly AI and other CPU-bound things)
-Improved render distance
-Improved handling
-Adjusted tire wear
-Brake force has been adjusted
-Fixed prop brush delete (holding ctrl) not working
-Fixed prop curves sometimes being rendered inoperable
-Fixed road ends getting twisted after saving
-Fixed timing text's not working properly in practice
-Fixed some controllers not getting recognized
-Slipstream is temporarily disabled, waiting for optimizations & stability fixes
-Various fixes & improvements
For the next update, focus will be on improving AI behaviour, further improving handling and fixing multiplayer issues.
Changed files in this update