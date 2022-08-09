KovaaK's Release 3.1.3 - patch to fix major issues

Quick update to fix acouple of pesky issues:

Fixed issue wherein some players would experience soft lock when in playlists.

Fixed two major performance issues - enjoy those FPS gains! We are still working on more enhancements/improvements, but most people should see improvements with these fixes.

Thanks for the continued support and feedback - more cool stuff on the way!

NOTE: We have temporarily forced those on 3.04 to patch up to this release as we'd love to get feedback on performance. We'll set it back once we get some reports on how performance is feeling.