Public Beta 8-9-2022: Avatar Index Bug Fixed

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The console command LoadVRMCharacterAtIndex has been fixed as it was previously inverted in function.

You can find an example of this command here: https://nfo.lewdtube.com/console-commands/#streaming