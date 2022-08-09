Public Beta 8-9-2022: Avatar Index Bug Fixed

The console command LoadVRMCharacterAtIndex has been fixed as it was previously inverted in function.
You can find an example of this command here: https://nfo.lewdtube.com/console-commands/#streaming
Changed depots in public_beta branch