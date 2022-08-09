 Skip to content

ViRo Live Studio update for 9 August 2022

Public Beta 8-9-2022: Avatar Index Bug Fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The console command LoadVRMCharacterAtIndex has been fixed as it was previously inverted in function.

You can find an example of this command here: https://nfo.lewdtube.com/console-commands/#streaming

