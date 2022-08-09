- You can pick and upload profile banners (Pixel Network)
- You can pick an avatar from uploaded arts (Pixel Network)
- Discord links support (Pixel Network)
- Extended range of allowed symbols to user names (Pixel Network)
- Options added for saving from a selection (the current layer or all Layers)
- Undo/Redo shortcut (Overlay)
- Overlay settings added
- Fill tool and magic wand optimized
- Minor improvements and bug fixes
Pixel Studio for pixel art update for 9 August 2022
Update 4.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update