Pixel Studio for pixel art update for 9 August 2022

Update 4.06

9 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can pick and upload profile banners (Pixel Network)
  • You can pick an avatar from uploaded arts (Pixel Network)
  • Discord links support (Pixel Network)
  • Extended range of allowed symbols to user names (Pixel Network)
  • Options added for saving from a selection (the current layer or all Layers)
  • Undo/Redo shortcut (Overlay)
  • Overlay settings added
  • Fill tool and magic wand optimized
  • Minor improvements and bug fixes

