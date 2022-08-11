We’re simplifying the id Software Steam Store Listings

Spanning across multiple decades, id Software’s library of work is as vast as it is full of amazing games.

However, this means a number of the id’s offerings have been released or reiterated in ways that can make our digital storefronts a touch…confusing. Rather than write out the differences between Final DOOM, Ultimate DOOM and just DOOM, we’re consolidating our Steam library of titles! For those id Software experts that do know all the variations of our games released on Steam, bear with us as we simplify how our games appear so that newcomers have an easier time.

HERE’S THE PLAN:

Starting August 10, we will begin rolling out changes to our Steam Store listings for select id Software games. In short, we are consolidating each game under one major title and/or changing the title for a simpler shopping experience.

Below will detail our current plans for Steam consolidation and how it affects your current Steam library if you’ve purchased these games already. And don’t worry, even if we are delisting a title you currently own, you’ll still have the game in your library to download and play like always.

Without further ado, the lowdown:

DOOM (1993)

We will be changing the name of Ultimate DOOM in the Steam Store to DOOM (1993). No other major changes are being made at this time.

DOOM II

DOOM II will include Final DOOM and Master Levels as one install package. Each can be launched separately as follows:

DOOM II

DOOM II (Enhanced)

Master Levels for DOOM II

Final DOOM

DOOM 3

DOOM 3 will be merged into a package containing the original DOOM 3 plus the Resurrection of Evil expansion and DOOM 3: BFG Edition. The package allows each version to be installed separately as follows:

DOOM 3

DOOM 3: Resurrection of Evil (Requires DOOM 3 to be installed)

DOOM 3: BFG Edition

NOTE: Players that already own DOOM 3 or DOOM 3: BFG Edition on Steam will be upgraded to the DOOM 3 consolidated package with all three releases for free!

Quake II

Quake II and its mission packs, The Reckoning and Ground Zero, will be merged into one install package with multiple launch options:

Quake II

The Reckoning

Ground Zero

Quake III Arena

Quake III Arena and Quake III Team Arena will be merged into one package with separate installs:

Quake III Arena

Quake III Team Arena

STEAM BUNDLES

In addition to updating our id Software titles on Steam, we’re also revamping our bundles (as well as introducing some new ones!) Note that if you already own certain titles listed in each bundle, you can complete it to get the remaining games added to your library at a discounted price. See below for details:

DOOM Classic Bundle

Replaces the DOOM Classic Complete Bundle on Steam, with this bundle now including DOOM 3 and DOOM 64.

Includes DOOM (1993), DOOM II, DOOM 3 and DOOM 64

DOOM Franchise Bundle

Explore more DOOM with this bundle, including both the classic DOOM games as well as DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal.

Includes DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition, DOOM (2016), DOOM (1993), DOOM II, DOOM 3 and DOOM 64

Quake Collection Bundle

Dive into Quake, all in one convenient bundle!

Package will include Quake, Quake II, Quake III Arena, Quake Live, Quake 4

DELISTED TITLES

The following will no longer appear in Steam Store searches, but will remain in your installed library listings:

Quake II Demo

Quake III Arena Demo

Quake III Team Arena Demo

Quake III Team Arena (This will be included with Quake III Arena)

Final DOOM (This will install with DOOM II)

Master Levels for DOOM II (This will install with DOOM II)

Quake II Mission Pack: The Reckoning (This will be added to the Quake II launcher.)

Quake II Mission Pack: Ground Zero (This will be added to the Quake II launcher.)

DOOM 3: Resurrection of Evil (This will install with DOOM 3.)

DOOM 3: BFG Edition (This will install with DOOM 3. Players that own DOOM 3: BFG will be upgraded to DOOM 3.)

DOOM Classic Complete Bundle (This is being replaced by the DOOM Classic Bundle.)

Still have some questions? Head over to our help portal here.