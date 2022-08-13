 Skip to content

Popup Dungeon update for 13 August 2022

Patch 1.04

Patch 1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what's new in Popup Dungeon's 1.04 patch!

New logic available for abilities.

  • Summon Character Action: Like the Summon Action, but it uses Character Data instead of Enemy Data for its summons.
  • Transform Into Character Action: Like the Transform Action, but it uses Character Data instead of Enemy Data for its transformation.
  • Flavor Text: Allows you to place custom text that will appear in the ability’s logic text area.

Two new search modes

  • Popular: Sort by most likes all time.
  • Recently Updated: Sort by last update time.

Game

  • Added option to clear the save progress for a given game. This can be found at the bottom of the main UI tab when editing a game.
  • Games with complex campaign hierarchies that use persisted flags to check if campaigns are unlocked should now function properly.

Game Nodes

  • Enemy Encounter Data Modification: Can now accept an Enemy Pack instead of just a single enemy.
  • Upgrade Party Equipment Reward: Can now upgrade quality instead of rank.

Content Manager

  • Dependency Scan has been sped up.
  • Should now function properly when switching between save profiles.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a rare bug which occurred when selecting an audio reference that was missing waveform data.

Happy adventuring!

