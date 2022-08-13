Patch 1.04

Here's what's new in Popup Dungeon's 1.04 patch!
New logic available for abilities.
- Summon Character Action: Like the Summon Action, but it uses Character Data instead of Enemy Data for its summons.
- Transform Into Character Action: Like the Transform Action, but it uses Character Data instead of Enemy Data for its transformation.
- Flavor Text: Allows you to place custom text that will appear in the ability’s logic text area.
Two new search modes
- Popular: Sort by most likes all time.
- Recently Updated: Sort by last update time.
Game
- Added option to clear the save progress for a given game. This can be found at the bottom of the main UI tab when editing a game.
- Games with complex campaign hierarchies that use persisted flags to check if campaigns are unlocked should now function properly.
Game Nodes
- Enemy Encounter Data Modification: Can now accept an Enemy Pack instead of just a single enemy.
- Upgrade Party Equipment Reward: Can now upgrade quality instead of rank.
Content Manager
- Dependency Scan has been sped up.
- Should now function properly when switching between save profiles.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare bug which occurred when selecting an audio reference that was missing waveform data.
Happy adventuring!
Changed files in this update