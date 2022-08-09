Update 1.2.4

1.2.4 Changelog

ADD: Air attacks can now be turned away by enemy AA weapons on the ground - friendly fire air attacks may also be turned away by friendly AA

CNG: Units that attempt to unbog now only having Moving status if they sucessfully unbog

FIX: Issue with moving AI units where they would not pivot to correct direction, and their turret (if any) could be rotated even if it were Fixed

FIX: Possible that incoming aircraft would try and spot units that had already been destroyed

FIX: Steam achievement for Polish Cross of Independence not being tracked properly

FIX: Campaign Day Random Event messages were still being added to the day log