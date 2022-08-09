 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Icemaze Cave: Skate Escape update for 9 August 2022

Patch Notes #4

Share · View all patches · Build 9283304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes the following changes:

  • Bug fix: all menu buttons now work on computers without a sound device. (Thanks to Rory for reporting the issue!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1834121
  • Loading history…
Depot 1834122
  • Loading history…
Depot 1834123
  • Loading history…
Depot 1834124
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link