Technical work 10.08 completed

Maintenance completed, servers are back online ⚒
During the technical work, the following changes were made:
⚡1) The long-awaited rebalance of the "Swordsman" class❗
Super Skills:
- Super-skill "Restrained Pilgrim (Passive)" - now increases physical defense to 400 points, and magic defense to 250 points.
- Super-skill "Merciless" now grants up to 25 survivability and agility.
Swordsman:
-Skill "Skill and Strength" now adds from 1% to 5% of HP, depending on the skill level.
1. Swordsman:
- Gaze now increases attack rating by 10 and physical defense by 400 at max level.
- Skill "Leap of Death". Duration increased to 30 seconds. Now the skill, when used, the skill lowers physical and magical defense by 20%, and also increases attack by 10% at the maximum skill level.
- The Great Sword Mastery skill now increases attack power by 1%-5% depending on skill level.
1.1. Destroyer:
- The Great Sword Mastery II skill now increases attack power by 1%-6% depending on skill level.
- Bloodlust now increases attack power by 10% at max skill level.
- Swift Sickle skill is now applied instantly.
1.2. Sword Master:
- The Great Sword Mastery II skill now increases attack power by 1%-6% based on skill level.
- Swift Blade now applies instantly.
- The skill "Guillotine" is now applied instantly.
- Blood Madness now increases attack power by 10% at max skill level.
2. Spearman:
- Spear Mastery now increases attack power by 1%-5% based on skill level.
- Gaze now increases attack rating by 10 and physical defense by 400 at max level.
- Skill "Leap of Death". Duration increased to 30 seconds. Now the skill, when used, lowers physical and magical defense by 20%, and also increases attack by 10% at the maximum level of the skill.
2.1. Dragoons:
- Spear Mastery II now increases attack power by 1%-6% based on skill level.
- Skill "Single Hero". Bonus to physical and magical defense at all skill levels. At level 5, the bonus is 1000 physical. protection and 250 mag. protection.
- The skill "Compulsion II" now lowers the target's physical defense by 280 - 960 points, depending on the skill level.
- Skill "Deadly Shot". Skill hit area changed. Now it is easier for them to hit several opponents.
2.2. Crusader:
- Spear Mastery II now increases attack power by 1%-6% based on skill level.
- The Comet Spiral skill is now applied instantly.
- Skill "Single Hero". Bonus to physical and magical defense at all skill levels. At level 5, the bonus is 1000 physical. protection and 250 mag. protection.
⚡2) Updated NEO-Bosses. The level of Neo-bosses has been increased to 110, more valuable and rare items have been added to the reward.
Enjoy your game, heroes!
