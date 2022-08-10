 Skip to content

Karos update for 10 August 2022

Technical work 10.08 completed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maintenance completed, servers are back online ⚒

During the technical work, the following changes were made:

⚡1) The long-awaited rebalance of the "Swordsman" class❗

Super Skills:

  • Super-skill "Restrained Pilgrim (Passive)" - now increases physical defense to 400 points, and magic defense to 250 points.
  • Super-skill "Merciless" now grants up to 25 survivability and agility.

Swordsman:
-Skill "Skill and Strength" now adds from 1% to 5% of HP, depending on the skill level.

1. Swordsman:

  • Gaze now increases attack rating by 10 and physical defense by 400 at max level.
  • Skill "Leap of Death". Duration increased to 30 seconds. Now the skill, when used, the skill lowers physical and magical defense by 20%, and also increases attack by 10% at the maximum skill level.
  • The Great Sword Mastery skill now increases attack power by 1%-5% depending on skill level.

1.1. Destroyer:

  • The Great Sword Mastery II skill now increases attack power by 1%-6% depending on skill level.
  • Bloodlust now increases attack power by 10% at max skill level.
  • Swift Sickle skill is now applied instantly.

1.2. Sword Master:

  • The Great Sword Mastery II skill now increases attack power by 1%-6% based on skill level.
  • Swift Blade now applies instantly.
  • The skill "Guillotine" is now applied instantly.
  • Blood Madness now increases attack power by 10% at max skill level.

2. Spearman:

  • Spear Mastery now increases attack power by 1%-5% based on skill level.
  • Gaze now increases attack rating by 10 and physical defense by 400 at max level.
  • Skill "Leap of Death". Duration increased to 30 seconds. Now the skill, when used, lowers physical and magical defense by 20%, and also increases attack by 10% at the maximum level of the skill.

2.1. Dragoons:

  • Spear Mastery II now increases attack power by 1%-6% based on skill level.
  • Skill "Single Hero". Bonus to physical and magical defense at all skill levels. At level 5, the bonus is 1000 physical. protection and 250 mag. protection.
  • The skill "Compulsion II" now lowers the target's physical defense by 280 - 960 points, depending on the skill level.
  • Skill "Deadly Shot". Skill hit area changed. Now it is easier for them to hit several opponents.

2.2. Crusader:

  • Spear Mastery II now increases attack power by 1%-6% based on skill level.
  • The Comet Spiral skill is now applied instantly.
  • Skill "Single Hero". Bonus to physical and magical defense at all skill levels. At level 5, the bonus is 1000 physical. protection and 250 mag. protection.

⚡2) Updated NEO-Bosses. The level of Neo-bosses has been increased to 110, more valuable and rare items have been added to the reward.

Enjoy your game, heroes!

