Technical work 10.08 completed

Maintenance completed, servers are back online ⚒

During the technical work, the following changes were made:

⚡1) The long-awaited rebalance of the "Swordsman" class❗

Super Skills:

Super-skill "Restrained Pilgrim (Passive)" - now increases physical defense to 400 points, and magic defense to 250 points.

Super-skill "Merciless" now grants up to 25 survivability and agility.

Swordsman:

-Skill "Skill and Strength" now adds from 1% to 5% of HP, depending on the skill level.

1. Swordsman:

Gaze now increases attack rating by 10 and physical defense by 400 at max level.

Skill "Leap of Death". Duration increased to 30 seconds. Now the skill, when used, the skill lowers physical and magical defense by 20%, and also increases attack by 10% at the maximum skill level.

The Great Sword Mastery skill now increases attack power by 1%-5% depending on skill level.

1.1. Destroyer:

The Great Sword Mastery II skill now increases attack power by 1%-6% depending on skill level.

Bloodlust now increases attack power by 10% at max skill level.

Swift Sickle skill is now applied instantly.

1.2. Sword Master:

The Great Sword Mastery II skill now increases attack power by 1%-6% based on skill level.

Swift Blade now applies instantly.

The skill "Guillotine" is now applied instantly.

Blood Madness now increases attack power by 10% at max skill level.

2. Spearman:

Spear Mastery now increases attack power by 1%-5% based on skill level.

Gaze now increases attack rating by 10 and physical defense by 400 at max level.

Skill "Leap of Death". Duration increased to 30 seconds. Now the skill, when used, lowers physical and magical defense by 20%, and also increases attack by 10% at the maximum level of the skill.

2.1. Dragoons:

Spear Mastery II now increases attack power by 1%-6% based on skill level.

Skill "Single Hero". Bonus to physical and magical defense at all skill levels. At level 5, the bonus is 1000 physical. protection and 250 mag. protection.

The skill "Compulsion II" now lowers the target's physical defense by 280 - 960 points, depending on the skill level.

Skill "Deadly Shot". Skill hit area changed. Now it is easier for them to hit several opponents.

2.2. Crusader:

Spear Mastery II now increases attack power by 1%-6% based on skill level.

The Comet Spiral skill is now applied instantly.

Skill "Single Hero". Bonus to physical and magical defense at all skill levels. At level 5, the bonus is 1000 physical. protection and 250 mag. protection.

⚡2) Updated NEO-Bosses. The level of Neo-bosses has been increased to 110, more valuable and rare items have been added to the reward.

Enjoy your game, heroes!