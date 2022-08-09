 Skip to content

The Sunny Life update for 9 August 2022

Patch 0.1.2 - Chests, Furnitures and Bugfixing

Patch 0.1.2

Hi everyone!

Here comes patch 0.1.2 introducing chests and fixing lots of bugs!

Chest and Furnitures
Did you need more space for your items? From now on you can store them in chests and certain furniture! (Remember to wait a day before those items appear at Mark's shop)

Changelog:
-Slots in the crafting window and in all shops work properly
-Seeding works correctly regardless of the player's position and the objects around him
-The mythical butterfly appears correctly
-Items appear on the ground when you have a full inventory during crafting
-Customers in a shop don't stop moving if someone takes an item away from them during negotiations
-And more than 30 other bugfixes

Thanks for reading!

