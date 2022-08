Share · View all patches · Build 9283069 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 16:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Nulgath Saga Part I and the 2022 Summer Collection are now available!

1.90.0 updates

-fixed a bug where crafting recipes in scaled maps would show the wrong item stats and level

-fixed an issue with cosmetic classes and class ranks

-cleaned up some quest progress notification text popups