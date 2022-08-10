Massive Update - Part 1: Balance

Go make some food, grab a drink, and enjoy the largest patch notes in Rune Knights history. Also make sure to read PART 2 of the patch notes for Talent changes and other updates.

EQUIPMENT CHANGES

NEW GEAR SLOTS - GLOVES AND BELT

These 2 new gear slots both provide new skills, for a new total of 8. The action bar has been redesigned to show 5 keys at once, and pressing Ctrl (your Modifier key is configurable in Hotkey settings, and you can change between hold and toggle behavior in Gameplay settings) switches your Q, E, and R skills to your 6th, 7th, and 8th skills. All skills can be moved freely with drag and drop.

Gloves roll double strength offensive implicits.

ENCHANTS

Enchants imbue an armor piece with special effects. Enchants cannot be applied to Legendary items, jewelry, or belts.

Weapon Enchants - For Physical Weapons and Shields. You can buy Level 1 Enchants for 1H Weapons and up to Level 2 Enchants for 2H Weapons from Binder.

Fire - Physical Hits Ignite for X% of the damage inflicted

- Physical Hits Ignite for X% of the damage inflicted Ice - Physical Hits apply a X% Chill for 3 seconds. Stacks up to 5 times.

- Physical Hits apply a X% Chill for 3 seconds. Stacks up to 5 times. Lightning - Physical Hits have a 30% chance to chain lightning to 2 additional targets for X% of the damage.

- Physical Hits have a 30% chance to chain lightning to 2 additional targets for X% of the damage. Blood - Physical Hits restore X Health over 5 seconds.

- Physical Hits restore X Health over 5 seconds. Enfeeble - Physical Hits reduce the target's damage by X% for 3 seconds. Stacks up to 5 times.

- Physical Hits reduce the target's damage by X% for 3 seconds. Stacks up to 5 times. Sunder - Physical Hits increase damage taken by the target by X% for 3 seconds. Stacks up to 5 times.

- Physical Hits increase damage taken by the target by X% for 3 seconds. Stacks up to 5 times. Serrated - Physical Hits Bleed for X% of the damage inflicted.

- Physical Hits Bleed for X% of the damage inflicted. Toxic - Physical Hits apply X stack(s) of Poison.

Skill Enchants - For Armor (excluding belts and jewelry) and Caster Weapons. These enchants affect the skill granted by the item. Can buy level 2 Enchants for Staffs and Level 1 Enchants for Focuses and Armor from Binder.

Increased Area - Increases the size of non-aura area effects of this skill by X%.

- Increases the size of non-aura area effects of this skill by X%. Reduced Cooldown - Reduces the cooldown of this skill by X%.

- Reduces the cooldown of this skill by X%. Reduced Resource Cost - Reduces resource costs of this skill by X%.

- Reduces resource costs of this skill by X%. Increased Duration - Increases the duration of the effect of this skill by X%. (Note: Poison's duration cannot be increased.)

Enchanted Gear can drop from bosses, and these dropped enchants are significantly stronger than those craftable at Binder.

ORDER INFLUENCE

Items can drop with influence from one of the world's Knight Orders. Items with these influences roll mods under the order's influence more often than normal, can roll implicit and explicit mods that are normally impossible to roll, and roll mods affected by the influence one tier higher than normal, however, mods that are not under the order's influence are rolled one tier lower.

Influence can also be added to equipment with a new item called a Sphere of Influence. Binder can use a Sphere of Influence to add the influence of any Knight Order to an item. Spheres of Influence are available as a quest reward for all quests, and can drop from any boss.

FLASKS REWORK

The original Flask has been split into 2 Flasks: Health Flask (Default: 1 or D-Pad Down) and Utility Flask (Default: 2 or D-Pad Up). Health Flasks always heal for 30% of your Maximum Health. Utility Flasks can be heavily customized with many different effects using Utility Flask Points. All level 1 characters start with 1 Utility Flask Point and gain an additional point at levels 10, 20, and 30. Visit Binder in Town to customize your Utility Flask. New drops will refill Health and Utility Flasks separately, and killing enemies will slowly refill both Flasks.

The "Flask Target" function has been removed.

Hotkey customizations may need to be reapplied.

NEW ENEMIES

LOOT GOBLINS

Each encounter on Invasion maps has a 10% chance to spawn a loot goblin. Loot goblins are cowardly hoarders who flee at the first sign of danger. Goblins will flee to other nearby encounters and spawn as many enemies as they can in their wake to protect themselves and their horde.

Crafting Goblin - 10 Runestones, lots of crafting items

Legendary Gear Goblin - 1 Legendary Gear Piece

Enchanted Goblin - 2 Enchanted Gear Pieces

Gamba Goblin - 5 Gamba Currency drops

GAMBLING

A new merchant has come to town. The Gambler will allow you to exchange Gamba currency in exchange for a random item of your choice. Items from The Gambler can roll Influenced, Enchanted, Legendary, or with very high mod tiers. Regular equipment rules apply (Legendary items still cannot be enchanted).

SHRINES

Each encounter on randomly generated maps has a 10% chance to spawn a Shrine. Shrines apply a powerful buff to all allies for 30 seconds when destroyed.

25 NEW SKILLS

Blood Leshen Pact Summon - Summon a blood leshen to fight for you. Attacks from range. Hold Left Alt while casting to dismiss.

Pact Effect: You and all minions restore 10 Health over 5 seconds on Hit. Minion duration increased by 10%.

Requires a Staff or Focus equipped

Summon Greater Spider - Summon a greater spider to fight for you. Cannot be pushed by enemies. Hold Left Alt while casting to dismiss.

Mana Cost: 500

Cooldown: 8s

Summon Greater Zombie - Summon a greater zombie to fight for you. Cannot be pushed by enemies. Hold Left Alt while casting to dismiss.

Mana Cost: 500

Cooldown: 8s

Bat Swarm - Summon a swarm of bats upon your foes, dealing 35% combined weapon damage to all targets in its path. Damage scales with Minion Damage instead of Bonus Damage.

Mana Cost: 40

Cooldown: 0.75s

Range: 1500

Requires a Staff or Focus equipped

Fulfill Pact - Entangle with your Pact Minion and attempt to fulfill the pact between you. While Entangled and within 1000 range, you transfer 10% of your maximum health per second to your Pact Minion. Sustaining this transfer without interruption for 10 seconds fulfills the pact, granting your minion Pact Vigor. Pact Vigor increases Total Damage, Attack Speed, and Movement Speed by 30%. Pact Vigor lasts for 5 seconds after the transfer is stopped. Activate again to disentangle.

Requires a Staff or Focus equipped

Necrosis - Cast necrotic energy that consumes your foes life. Deals 50% spell damage per second for 10 seconds.

Mana Cost: 150

Cooldown: 2s

Requires a Staff or Focus equipped

Arcane Bolt - Cast a bolt of arcane energy that applies 1 stack of Arcane Resonance to the target for 6 seconds. 3 stacks of Arcane Resonance causes the target to unleash the resonating arcane energy in a burst that deals 100% spell damage and applies 1 stack of Arcane Resonance to all nearby targets.

Mana Cost: 70

Cooldown: 0.75s

Requires a Staff or Focus equipped

Arcane Nova - Create an arcane nova around you which applies 2 stacks of Arcane Resonance to all targets for 6 seconds. 3 stacks of Arcane Resonance causes the target to unleash the resonating arcane energy in a burst that deals 100% spell damage and applies 1 stack of Arcane Resonance to all nearby targets.

Mana Cost: 250

Cooldown: 3s

Requires a Staff equipped

Call Lightning - Call down lightning that deals 250% spell damage to a large area after a short delay.

Mana Cost: 200

Cooldown: 8s

Requires a Staff equipped

Fire Quiver - Toggle. While active, all arrows are imbued with fire and inflict Burn on impact, dealing 15% combined weapon damage per second for 3 seconds. Burn stacks up to 75% combined weapon damage per second.

Mana Cost: 20 Mana per Arrow

Lightning Quiver - Toggle. While active, all arrows are imbued with lightning and create chain lightning on impact, dealing 30% combined weapon damage to up to 2 additional targets.

Mana Cost: 35 Mana per Arrow

Arcane Nova Arrow - Fires an arrow that explodes with arcane energy, dealing 150% weapon damage to all nearby targets.

Mana Cost: 150

Stamina Cost: 75

Cooldown: 8s

Toxic Rain - Fire a marking arrow that calls down a hail of toxic arrows where it impacts, inflicting 2 stacks of Poison per second to all enemies in the area. Lasts for 3 seconds.

Mana Cost: 200

Stamina Cost: 150

Cooldown 10s

Blight Arrow - Fires an arrow that inflicts a deadly blight on the target which deals damage over time. Deals 60% weapon damage damage per second for 10 seconds.

Mana Cost: 130

Stamina Cost: 130

Cooldown: 10s

Hook Chain - Throw a chain and latch onto the first enemy hit, dealing 150% combined weapon damage. If the target is a Normal or Elite enemy, they are pulled to you. If the target is a Boss, you are pulled to them.

Stamina Cost: 75

Cooldown: 5s

Range: 2500

Hallow Weapons - Call upon the divine to bless your weapons with overwhelming power. Melee attacks deal 50% more Resilience Damage for 6 seconds.

Mana Cost: 150

Cooldown: 10s

Requires a Sword, Axe, or Mace equipped.

Arc Slash - Spin and deal 150% melee weapon damage to all nearby enemies.

Stamina Cost: 130

Cooldown: 2.5s

Requires a 1H Sword, Axe, or Mace equipped

Poison Trap - Spawn a Poison Trap. On activation, applies 4 stacks of Poison to nearby targets and covers the area in toxic miasma for 7.5 seconds. Enemies within the miasma receive 1 additional stack of Poison per second. Max 1 Poison Trap. Trap becomes armed after 2 seconds. Hold Left Alt while casting to dismiss.

Mana Reservation Cost: 200

Cooldown: 5s

Requires a Focus or Staff equipped

Emberlash Stance - Deliver a vicious uppercut, dealing 200% unarmed damage and igniting targets for the same damage over 5 seconds. Enter Emberlash Stance for 8 seconds, causing your melee hits to Ignite the target for 20% of the damage dealt over 5 seconds. Only one Stance can be active at a time.

Mana Cost: 100

Stamina Cost: 100

Cooldown: 4s

Only usable while Unarmed

Viperfang Stance - Quickly dash forward and strike an enemy. Deals 100% unarmed damage and inflicts 5 stacks of Poison. Enter Viperfang Stance for 6 seconds, causing your melee hits to inflict 1 stack of Poison. Can interrupt current action. Only one Stance can be active at a time.

Mana Cost: 100

Stamina Cost: 100

Cooldown: 4s

Only usable while Unarmed

Rockfist Stance - Smash the ground, dealing 100% unarmed damage to nearby targets and inflicting heavy Resilience Damage. Enter Rockfist Stance for 6 seconds, increasing your Resilience Damage by 30% and decreasing your damage taken by 15%. Only one Stance can be active at a time.

Mana Cost: 100

Stamina Cost: 100

Cooldown: 4s

Only usable while Unarmed

Thunderstrike Stance - Strike a target for 125% unarmed damage and create chain lightning that deals 65% unarmed damage to up to 4 additional targets. Enter Thunderstrike Stance for 6 seconds, causing your melee hits to create chain lightning for 30% of the inflicted damage to up to 2 additional targets. Only one Stance can be active at a time.

Mana Cost: 100

Stamina Cost: 100

Cooldown: 4s

Only usable while Unarmed

Snowstorm Stance - Slam the ground with a savage rush of cold, dealing 75% unarmed damage to nearby targets and Chilling them 20% for 3 seconds. Enter Snowstorm Stance for 8 seconds, causing your melee hits to inflict a stacking 5% Chill on the target for 2 seconds. Chill stacks up to 5 times. Only one Stance can be active at a time.

Mana Cost: 100

Stamina Cost: 100

Cooldown: 4s

Only usable while Unarmed

Phase Shift - Phase violently between dimensions, dealing 100% combined weapon damage to nearby targets. You gain Phased, causing you to ignore enemy collision and increase your movement speed by 50% for 1.5 seconds. When you lose Phased, you deal damage again.

Mana Cost: 125

Cooldown: 6s

Bestow Favor - Cast an orb that bestows all the effects of your Utility Flask to all allied players in an area on impact. Consumes 1 Utility Flask use.

Mana Cost: 75

Cooldown: 1s

Requires a Staff or Focus equipped

NEW LEGENDARIES

10 New Legendaries added to the global drop pool

CHARACTER CUSTOMIZATION

A new merchant has come to town. The Hairdresser will allow you to change your character's appearance for free.

Characters now have many more customization options.

Gear now comes in many new styles.

MINIMAP UPGRADE

Fog of war has been added.

Pressing Tab (default) will toggle a large minimap showing the whole area you've explored.

EQUIPMENT LOCKING

Ctrl + Shift click to toggle equipment's lock state. While locked, it cannot be affected by crafting items, offered for trade, sold, or broken.

BALANCE

RESISTANCE REWORK

Enemies now have natural resistance penetration equal to their level, and enemy damage has been rebalanced around net 0 resistance. Resistance mods now grant 0.3% resistance per mod level.

Dev comment: In easy terms, this means that if you have 30% resistance, level 30 enemies will hit you for exactly the intended amount. 20% resistance against level 30 enemies will cause their damage to you to be increased by 10%, and 40% resistance against the same enemies will decrease their damage to you by 10%. This solves a few issues: Glass cannon builds are now more viable, as 0% resistance against level 30 enemies creates a 30% increase in their damage to you (the previous system would punish this with a 300% increase in damage). It's no longer possible for a single resistance mod to overcap you and feel like a portion of the mod is wasted. Tank builds now have more room for expression in their stats instead of being limited to the same 75% cap that most other builds were required to meet.

STATS OVERHAUL

Enhancement has been removed.

Mods now roll in tiers, which provide a bonus or penalty to mod level. Gear dropped by stronger enemies is more likely to have higher tier mods. High tier mods can also roll via crafting items, but the chance is far less likely. New crafting items have been added which increase the likelihood of high tier mods.

Existing mods on gear will be reset to the gear's level (max 30).

NEW CRAFTING ITEMS

Favored Crafting Items - Favored versions of existing crafting items function similarly to their non-favored counterparts, but with massively increased chances for exceptional outcomes.

Favored Runestone

Favored Fool's Gamble

Divine Will has been renamed to Favored Twist of Fate

Favored Crescendo

These drop exclusively from boss-type enemies. Chance to drop is increased massively in Captain (50% increase) and Commander (100% increase) difficulties.

Course Correction Rework - Shuffles mod tiers among existing stats. Randomly lowers the tier of a single mod by 1.

Course Correction can now be purchased from the Merchant in Town (again).

BOWS

Removed the 2 variations of bows (high damage/slow attack speed variant and low damage/high attack speed variant) and replaced them with a single improved version.

SHIELDS

Max Shield Block % now increases with Equipment Level. 18% max at level 1, 35% max at level 30.

Shield implicits now roll naturally at double strength. Modifying the implicit with crafting items will reset it to normal values.

MODS

Boot implicit mods no longer roll at double strength. Movement Speed mod scaling has been increased to compensate.

Health Regen, Lower Mana Cost, Lower Stamina Cost, and Minion Health are no longer available without influence.

Health Regen can now only roll as an implicit mod. Existing Health Regen explicit mods will be randomly rerolled.

Cooldown Reduction scaling reduced by roughly 50%.

ITEMS

Swarmcaller Rework - Applies Horde to Summon Spider when granted by this item.

Viscera Rework - Melee hits restore 7.5 Health over 5 seconds. Lifesteal effects heal 10% faster.

Decimator Rework - Sunder now causes targets to take 10% increased damage from all sources. Maximum Sunder stacks becomes 1.

Spire of Teurok - Proc chance reduced from 50% to 40%. Additional projectile damage reduced from 50% to 40%.

Stormblade - Chain lightning effect now chains 2 times, down from 4. Dual wielding now increases chance to proc Godcaller to 40%, down from 60%.

Hellfire Sanctuary - Shield now blocks 50% of damage from the next hit.

Meteor Forge Rework - Ignites nearby targets for 35% weapon damage per second for 3 seconds.

Song of Fire - Casting Firebolt causes your next Frostbolt within 1 second to explode and Burn nearby enemies for 10% spell damage per second for 2.5 seconds.

Song of Ice - Casting Frostbolt causes your next Firebolt within 1 second to burst with cold, Chilling nearby enemies for 10% for 1 second.

The Ordained - Renamed to Tempest Oath. Blessed effect removed.

Penance - Price reduced from 200 to 150 gold.

Absolution - Price reduced from 6000 to 4000 gold.

ENEMIES

Summoner Elite enemy: Summons now disapparate after making an attack.

SKILLS

Using skills now disables dodging until the cast completes.

Default Melee Attacks - Tapping now initiates light attacks that can be used while moving. Holding now initiates a heavy attack combo that deals increased damage and resilience damage, especially on the last hit of the combo. During this combo, you are more vulnerable, and receive 50% increased Resilience Damage. 1-hand melee, 2-hand melee, dual wielding, shield melee, and unarmed melee all have access to both light and heavy attacks. Heavy attack damage bonuses also apply to projectiles from Bladecrest and the Wrath of Ehtiras super.

Summon Skills - Holding Left Alt while casting will now dismiss all minions of that type. (Previously Left Ctrl)

Pact Warrior Minions

Mana cost removed.

Now cost 1 Health Flask use to summon.

Can now be targeted with Entanglements.

Non-Pact Warrior Minions

No longer reserve mana.

No longer have a max summon amount.

Now last for a base duration of 5 seconds.

Now have a cooldown of 8 seconds.

Nearly all minions have had their health increased by between 250-300%, damage increased by 50-100%, movement speed increased by 25%, and mana cost increased by 50-100%.

Vanguard Mech Pact Effect: Now reduces damage taken by 10%.

Power Mech Pact Effect: Now increases Total Damage by 10%.

Construct Spidermine: Construction speed doubled.

Construct Turret: Construction speed doubled. Attack speed significantly increased.

Bloodthief Rework - For 6 seconds, Hits restore 10 Health over 5 seconds.

Mana Cost: 100 -> 150

Cooldown: 2.0 -> 8.0

BOONS

All Boons have had their base bonus values reduced by 30%.

All Boon skills have had their mana cost reduced by 30%.

Empowered - Renamed to Brutality. All related skills have been renamed to match (Empowering Aura is now Brutality Aura, etc.)

Quickened - Renamed to Haste.

Undying Will - No longer affects resistances or max resistances. Now reduces damage taken by a flat 10%. Boon Intensity Effectiveness reduced from 100% to 50%.

NEW BOONS

Precision - Critical Strike Chance increased by 15%. 100% Boon Intensity Effectiveness.

Lethality - Critical Strike Damage increased by 15%. 100% Boon Intensity Effectiveness.

Shout, Aura, and Entanglement skills have been added for both of these new Boons.

BLINK SPELLS

Blink spells no longer put other Blink spells on a cooldown.

All Blink spells now have: Gain 1 stack of Spatial Instability for 5 seconds. Spatial Instability increases the mana cost of Blink skills by 50% per stack and loses 1 stack every 5 seconds.

Blink: Mana Cost reduced from 125 to 100.

Frostblink: Mana Cost reduced from 175 to 150. Damage reduced from 100% to 50% combined weapon damage.

Thunder Step: Damage reduced from 200% to 100% combined weapon damage.

Summon Bear

Taunt cooldown increased from 10 to 15 seconds.

Nova damage reduced by 50%.

Damage reduction removed.

Explosive Arrow Rework

Renamed Witchfire Arrow

Charge up to increase explosion radius and damage, up to 100% weapon damage. Deals heavy Resilience Damage and Ignites targets for up to 35% weapon damage per second for 6 seconds. Charge rate is affected by attack speed. Mana and Stamina Regeneration halted while channeling.

Max Mana Cost: 125

Max Stamina Cost: 125

Cooldown: 12s

Seeker Barrage Rework

Fires an arrow that shatters into a hail of seeker arrows. Creates 1 seeker arrow for each enemy in range. Each arrow deals 100% weapon damage.

Mana Cost: 100

Stamina Cost: 100

Cooldown: 5s

(Tip: Try firing this one into the air instead of directly at your targets.)

Barbaric Stomp Rework

Renamed Earthquake

Stomp the ground with brutal force, dealing 50% combined weapon damage to nearby targets and creating an earthquake for 8 seconds that deals 15% combined weapon damage per second. Deals heavy Resilience Damage.

Ground Smash Rework

Charge up a powerful slam that deals up to 150% weapon damage and increases Resilience Damage taken by targets by 20% for 8 seconds. Damage and area scale with charge. Disables movement while charging.

Max Stamina Cost: 175

Cooldown: 12s

All Nova skills now share a new animation.

All Shout skills that apply Boons have had their mana cost increased from 100 to 150.

Rapid Fire: Damage increased from 75% to 80% Weapon Damage. Stamina Cost increased from 30 to 40.

Rain of Arrows: Damage per second decreased from 150% to 100% Weapon Damage. Stamina cost increased from 125 to 150.

Concussive Arrow: Velocity increased by 50%.

Ice Nova Arrow: Damage reduced from 125% to 75% weapon damage.

Whirlwind: Damage per tick reduced from 140% to 65% combined weapon damage. Stamina cost per second increased from 150 to 175.

Fireball: Impact damage reduced from 200% to 175% Weapon Damage when fully charged.

Leap Smash: Stamina cost reduced from 150 to 130. Damage reduced from 200% to 75%. Now reduces damage taken by 15%.

Block - No longer drains mana while wielding a focus. Players now receive Resilience Damage while blocking, but the amount is reduced by your shield's Block %.

Bestow Mercy - Now affects all allied players in an area on impact. Shield now blocks 50% of damage from the next hit.

Bestow Vitality - Now affects all allied players in an area on impact. No longer applies Flask Effects.

Shield Slam - No longer affects resistances or max resistances. Now reduces damage taken by 10%.

Rooting Arrow - Root duration decreased from 3.5 to 3 seconds.

Frostbolt - Chill duration decreased from 2.5 to 2 seconds.

Ice Storm - Chill amount reduced from 40% to 30%.

Lightning Nova - Mana Cost increased from 125 to 150. Damage decreased from 125% to 75% spell damage.

Flame Nova - Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150.

Magic Missile - Improved homing behavior.

Vicious Spin - Damage decreased from 300% to 200% combined weapon damage. Cooldown increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds. Stamina cost increased from 150 to 175. Bleed amount reduced from 100% to 25% of the damage dealt.

Fan of Knives - Damage increased from 100% to 130% combined weapon damage. Stamina Cost increased from 125 to 150.

Sinister Flare - Mana cost increased from 100 to 150.

Backstab - Damage increased from 1000% to 1200% while behind target.

Reave - Damage decreased from 300% to 250% primary weapon damage. Reave duration increased from 2 to 5 seconds. Cooldown increased from 4 to 8 seconds.

Flame Slash - Ignite damage reduced from 100% to 75% per second. Mana and Stamina Costs increased from 100 to 125. Cooldown increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Blizzard - Chill amount reduced from 50% to 30%. Damage per second reduced from 125% to 50% Spell Damage. Max Mana Cost increased from 200 to 250.

Spectral Claw - Damage reduced from 100% to 60% weapon damage.

Thunderbolt - Mana Cost increased from 50 to 65.

Shockwave - Stamina Cost increased from 100 to 150. Damage reduced from 150% to 125% combined weapon damage. Explosion radius reduced by 30%.

Flurry - Damage per hit reduced from 75% to 65%.

Flurry of Blows - Damage per hit reduced from 75% to 65%.

Runic Serration - Mana cost increased from 100 to 125. Bleed amount decreased from 40% to 30%.

Serrated Dagger - Initial damage increased from 50% to 60% combined weapon damage.

Envenom - Mana cost increased from 125 to 150.

Voltaic Thrust - Cooldown increased from 2 to 4 seconds. Max chains reduced from 4 to 3.

Consecration - Damage per second reduced from 60% to 30% combined weapon damage.

Frost Shield - Chill amount reduced from 25% to 20%. Chill duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Ruthless Charge - Shield now blocks 50% of damage from the next hit. Shield duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.

Savage Strike - Damage reduced from 400% to 200% combined weapon damage.

Calamitous Strike - Shield now blocks 50% of damage from the next hit.

Mystic Arrow - Reduced Damage from 200% to 100% weapon damage. Reduced cooldown from 8 to 2 seconds. Reduced Mana Cost from 80 to 65. Increased Stamina Cost from 50 to 65. Added the Area Effect tag.

Summon Zombie Warrior - Now heals via the Blood Pools mechanic instead of instantly. Heal amount reduced from 10% to 5% of Max Health on hit.

Summon Zombie - Now heals via the Blood Pools mechanic instead of instantly. Heal amount reduced from 10% to 5% of Max Health on hit.

Glorious Entanglement - Now also applies Lethality and Precision.

Avatar of Ice - Chill amount reduced from 30% to 25%. Chill duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds. Mana cost increased from 100 to 150.

Avatar of Fire - Mana cost increased from 100 to 150.

Avatar of Lightning - Mana cost increased from 100 to 150. Chains to 2 targets, down from 3.

Destructive Wave - Damage reduced from 300% to 200% weapon damage. Mana Cost increased from 150 to 200. Fixed Destructive Wave dealing less resilience damage at low health instead of more as intended.

Super: Strength of Zabaoth - Now grants Health Regen equal to 5% of Max Health per second. Total Damage bonus reduced from 40% to 30%. Damage reduction amount reduced from 20% to 15%. Resilience damage immunity removed.

Super: Wardship of Orias - Damage reduction increased from 30% to 40%.

Super: Divine Arrow - Damage reduced from 1000% to 500% weapon damage.

GENERAL

Flat % damage reduction cannot exceed 75%.

Reduced the effect of Chill on Attack Speed.

Crowd Control effects now receive duration adjustments based on level advantage. 2% increased duration for each level the caster is above the target. 2% reduced duration for each level the caster is below the target.

LIFESTEAL

Blood Pool is now removed at full life.

FLASK EFFECTS

New Effects

Mercy (2 points): Gain Mercy for 4 seconds. Mercy reduces the damage of the next Hit taken by 50%.

(2 points): Gain Mercy for 4 seconds. Mercy reduces the damage of the next Hit taken by 50%. Lesser Protection (1 point): Receive 10% less damage for 4 seconds.

(1 point): Receive 10% less damage for 4 seconds. Protection (2 points): Receive 20% less damage for 4 seconds.

(2 points): Receive 20% less damage for 4 seconds. Greater Protection (3 points): Receive 30% less damage for 4 seconds.

Vampire has been split into 3 new effects:

Lesser Vampire (1 point): Your potions grant Lesser Vampire for 4 seconds, causing Hits to restore 10 Health over 5 seconds.

(1 point): Your potions grant Lesser Vampire for 4 seconds, causing Hits to restore 10 Health over 5 seconds. Vampire (2 points): Your potions grant Vampire for 4 seconds, causing Hits to restore 20 Health over 5 seconds.

(2 points): Your potions grant Vampire for 4 seconds, causing Hits to restore 20 Health over 5 seconds. Greater Vampire (3 points): Your potions grant Greater Vampire for 4 seconds, causing Hits to restore 30 Health over 5 seconds.

Mutual Mending Removed.