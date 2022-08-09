Post-Release Updates

Added tooltips below the cursor that communicate some game logic, and help players out if they don't know how to get their first match started. If there is confusion of any kind, I'll be keeping an eye on the reviews so feel free to communicate!

The default map size is now set to 25x25 instead of 100x100. This will be a much less daunting match to play than the largest setting right off the bat.

Increased time between enemy building turns, forcing enemy capitals to take longer to spread. Now the "easy" setting will actually be easy, and hopefully the "hard" setting is beatable.

Resource icons appear behind the wealth, food, population, industry, culture, and fame amounts, so they aren't just numbers with colors.

Thanks to the users that leave feedback, again I'll be watching the game reviews for problems and recommendations!