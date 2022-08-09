Hey everyone!
With this exciting patch, I added keybinding support for keyboard and gamepad.
Also, I've added FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT including a bunch of sexy controller vibrations.
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games
Animalistic update for 9 August 2022
Animalistic Update 8/9/22
Hey everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update