Animalistic update for 9 August 2022

Animalistic Update 8/9/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9283047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
With this exciting patch, I added keybinding support for keyboard and gamepad.
Also, I've added FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT including a bunch of sexy controller vibrations.
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games

