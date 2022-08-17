 Skip to content

Psychonauts 2 update for 17 August 2022

Update 1101213 Released for Windows

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features for Windows:

  • Added Simplified Chinese text language including in-game art and signage
  • Added UI Improvements for all languages including larger font sizes and layout adjustments

