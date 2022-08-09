2.0.10
Fixed an issue that stopped Chests spawning in all levels except Broken Fort
Slightly increased base time dilation for dodge
Slightly increased base Weak Spot duration
Increased chance of Perks and Spells spawning in base chests
Fixed an issue where Talismans were not spawning anywhere
Dream Cycle update for 9 August 2022
