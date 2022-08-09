 Skip to content

Dream Cycle update for 9 August 2022

Hot FIx 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9282816

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.0.10
Fixed an issue that stopped Chests spawning in all levels except Broken Fort
Slightly increased base time dilation for dodge
Slightly increased base Weak Spot duration
Increased chance of Perks and Spells spawning in base chests
Fixed an issue where Talismans were not spawning anywhere

