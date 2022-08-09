New enemy animations and boss attack states bug corrections ETC

Share · View all patches · Build 9282784 · Last edited 9 August 2022 – 17:52:22 UTC by Wendy

New Threat Boss Animations and attack states

Reworked the attack animations of the threat tyrant boss

Tyrant new attack's

Slow- Tyrant may now slow the player by 30 percent this will greatly affect move and turn speed Slows will last 5 seconds and deal damage based on the wave the player is in

Fire-AOE tyrant will now be able to throw AOE projectiles that will burn the player and other zombies this damage will scale based off the wave the player is in

All Threat boss Type's will have a chance to explode on death causing aoe damage to anything around it

Reimplemented the Female-Runner as i have corrected the performance issues caused by the actor

New walk-Run-attack animations of Runner's

to give non threat system type enemies more life i have added new animation states

new walk, sprint and run animation's

two new attack animations

New powerup Drop

Enemies now have a 2.5 percent chance to drop a free Kill-Streak power up

this power up will automatically fill the required kill amount to activate kill streak's

corrected Map Mall Assets

resolved some ground clutter asset's causing unwarted Collison disrupting movement

Corrected Spelling Error on the MPK starting weapon