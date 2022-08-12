 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Samurai Bringer update for 12 August 2022

2022/8/12 Small fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9282640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Susanoo's!

After the last update, we've got a report about the SP recovery and we've patched it.
Sorry for the trouble, and enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1851281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link