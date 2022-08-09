Update Alpha 38 - Improving player comfort

Update 38:
Player comfort improvements:
- Adjustment of the font of the main buttons
- New XP bar display under the hunger bar
- Tutorial progress display
- The "Take" button is now hidden when disabled
- Adjustment of the position of the help when you put your mouse on your currency in the inventory
- Sellers now have a name
- Now, the more males you have of an animal breed, the more likely you are to give birth to a female (and vice versa)
- XP adjustment in the tutorial
- You can now remove a greenhouse
- Great improvement of the dog's path finding
- Added gallop sound when using a mount
- Adjusted the position of the "Cancel" and "Confirm" action in the key assignment menu
- Now you have to be at least level 4 to access the auction house
- Changed progress icon
- Added sound effects for vehicle engines
Fixes:
- Fixed confirmation popup when removing ploughed land
- Fixed text overlay on some NPCs
- Fixed the description of wool points
- Fixed a bug on Grapes / Apples harvesting
- Fixed the "Open/Close" popup that sometimes stayed on the screen when exiting the pen
- Fixed the building for making meats
- Fix the animals can now cross the extended land plot
- Fixed "binding ..." text in settings
Changed files in this update