Farmer Toon update for 9 August 2022

Update Alpha 38 - Improving player comfort

Build 9282608

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 38:

Player comfort improvements:

  • Adjustment of the font of the main buttons
  • New XP bar display under the hunger bar
  • Tutorial progress display
  • The "Take" button is now hidden when disabled
  • Adjustment of the position of the help when you put your mouse on your currency in the inventory
  • Sellers now have a name
  • Now, the more males you have of an animal breed, the more likely you are to give birth to a female (and vice versa)
  • XP adjustment in the tutorial
  • You can now remove a greenhouse
  • Great improvement of the dog's path finding
  • Added gallop sound when using a mount
  • Adjusted the position of the "Cancel" and "Confirm" action in the key assignment menu
  • Now you have to be at least level 4 to access the auction house
  • Changed progress icon
  • Added sound effects for vehicle engines

Fixes:

  • Fixed confirmation popup when removing ploughed land
  • Fixed text overlay on some NPCs
  • Fixed the description of wool points
  • Fixed a bug on Grapes / Apples harvesting
  • Fixed the "Open/Close" popup that sometimes stayed on the screen when exiting the pen
  • Fixed the building for making meats
  • Fix the animals can now cross the extended land plot
  • Fixed "binding ..." text in settings

Preparing for the feature: visit your friends' farm

