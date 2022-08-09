 Skip to content

Diplomacy is Not an Option Playtest update for 9 August 2022

PATCH NOTES 1.0.18 BETA

Suddenly we've found a way to improve the game performance. We decided not to keep you waiting for the next large update, so you can test how it feels right away. Just saying, performance is not the only thing that we've improved with current patch.

Improvements

  • Performance increased. The game gives more FPS, visual lags are reduced. In general, everything looks smoother (especially in the late game);
  • Performance also became better when there are no enemies on map;
  • Improved wall-building algorithm;
  • Improved performance of the job search algorithm for workers;

General

  • When curing nearest targets, Healers look for those with the lowest health (as a percentage);
  • Added engineers to Catapult and Ballista models. They additionally indicate the number of free workers required for these war machines production (Trebuchet will get its engineers later);
  • Units that cannot be thrown in the air by explosions now have an icon indicating the related passive skill. (The name and description of the skill will appear in the next update in all supported languages);

Balance

  • "Burrdam Chimera": blast radius increased by a third;
  • Horse archer: accelerates faster and turns easier.

Bug Fixes

  • Bug with war machines execute only "Attack point" order after being removed from defensive structures with the "Attack point" order active;
  • Bug that disrupted Healers' work, once they've been ordered to move while casting a spell;
  • Incorrect work of the free workers counter when hiring troops that cost more than 1 free worker;
  • False illness warning that appeared after loading a save. (Happened if the sick were recruited as troops);
  • Incorrect unit collision when 'Attack and move' order is constantly repeated;
  • Localization fixes.

