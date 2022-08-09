 Skip to content

TimeMelters - Challenges update for 9 August 2022

Some other quick fixes and balancing stuff

Hey all,
we just released another patch. Here's a few notes about it :

Fixed - Some objective texts not showing up properly
Fixed - Lancestorm's challenge II where the villager could go in the forest instead of around the lake if the lesser moonstone was closed
Fixed - Collision with the Plague' weakpoint (prevents a bug where the critical hit was not registered properly)
Balancing - Overall difficulty of the first 2 Duskamble challenges
Balancing - Difficulty of the 3rd challenge in Lancestorm

