Some other quick fixes and balancing stuff

Hey all,

we just released another patch. Here's a few notes about it :

Fixed - Some objective texts not showing up properly

Fixed - Lancestorm's challenge II where the villager could go in the forest instead of around the lake if the lesser moonstone was closed

Fixed - Collision with the Plague' weakpoint (prevents a bug where the critical hit was not registered properly)

Balancing - Overall difficulty of the first 2 Duskamble challenges

Balancing - Difficulty of the 3rd challenge in Lancestorm