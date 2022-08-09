 Skip to content

Barotrauma update for 9 August 2022

Hotfix v0.18.15.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We've just released a small hotfix to address a couple of issues that were discovered while we were away on our summer holidays. Stay tuned for continued content updates a little later and see the changelog for today's fixes below!

v0.18.15.1

  • Fixed frequent crashing in the submarine editor. The crashes were caused by modifying multiple entities at the same time, such as by selecting an entity of the same type as the last entity that was edited.
  • Fixed dragged objects becoming invisible if you bring the cursor over a UI element in the submarine editor.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused radio voice chat to be muffled.

