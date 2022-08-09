Disabled the Steam VR plugin, the bullet is no longer "saddled"

Welcome players!
We have released another patch that fixes some bugs:
- Disabled the Steam VR plugin, which caused the game to hang in the menu.
- Corrected the departure for the card. Previously, when a bot shot at us, we could "ride" a bullet and fall behind the map.
- Tweaked the post process, the game became brighter.
- Now, when starting a new game, the save slot is completely cleared. We recommend starting the game again.
- The cave mission is now easier to complete since the number of bots has been reduced.
- Other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update