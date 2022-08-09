 Skip to content

IKO 39 update for 9 August 2022

Disabled the Steam VR plugin, the bullet is no longer "saddled"

Welcome players!
We have released another patch that fixes some bugs:

  1. Disabled the Steam VR plugin, which caused the game to hang in the menu.
  2. Corrected the departure for the card. Previously, when a bot shot at us, we could "ride" a bullet and fall behind the map.
  3. Tweaked the post process, the game became brighter.

  1. Now, when starting a new game, the save slot is completely cleared. We recommend starting the game again.
  2. The cave mission is now easier to complete since the number of bots has been reduced.
  3. Other minor fixes.

