Stolen Crown update for 9 August 2022

Patch Notes for 8/09/22

Patch Notes for 8/09/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Perfect Disguise no longer immediately ends the game in a loss.
  • Charming the last of the Usurper's minions no longer skips the rest of the encounter.
  • Expose Weakness mana cost increased from 0 to 1.
  • Details of how scores are calculated are now provided when viewing scores at the end of the round.

