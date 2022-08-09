Patch Notes for 8/09/22

- Perfect Disguise no longer immediately ends the game in a loss.
- Charming the last of the Usurper's minions no longer skips the rest of the encounter.
- Expose Weakness mana cost increased from 0 to 1.
- Details of how scores are calculated are now provided when viewing scores at the end of the round.
Stolen Crown update for 9 August 2022
