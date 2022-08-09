MELTDOWN Part 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9282095 · Last edited 9 August 2022 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy

A new game update is available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam.

This update is the final phase of Meltdown 2022!

We conclude this summer's cavalcade of hot new looks with the first wave of Ultimate human skins and August's store rotation. Scroll on down for the highlights from Part 3, and view all of the new mutations, taunts, skins and more added over the course of the Meltdown event on Trello.

Featured Items

Today's update brings the final set of Metldown items to the in-game store, adding on to the collections from Parts 1 & 2. Check them out below...

New Taunts

Pyro "Fake" Thumbs Up Taunt

Pachy Dance Taunt

Pachy Yawn Taunt

Big Blazing Bundle 03

A third bumper pack of dinosaur skins is now available!

Big Blazing Bundle 03 contains 8 sizzling new looks for several dinosaur classes at a bulk discount.

Summer Sunset Gift

Reward up to 24 other players with special summer items by opening the Summer Sunset Gift in a server!

The gift giver receives the Black Hole Royal Dilo skin for their generosity...

NEW FREE DROPS

We have a selection of new free items dropping from today, obtainable simply by playing the game...

Ultimate Centigrade Humans

The first wave of Ultimate skins for humans has arrived.

With lava seemingly flowing through their veins, these mercs are really feeling the burn!

Each of the ultimate skins features unique textures and custom arm materials, and this is just the first collection. Similar to Ultimate dinosaur skins, we will be following up with Kilowatt humans later this year, with Cold Fusion and Thalassic following later on.

(Ultimate skins are obtainable either as ultra rare drops or by crafting 25 Legendary skins together)

More Freebies

In addition to the newly introduced Ultimate human skins, there are a bunch of other free items added today. The DENTATIS Dilophosaurus mutation gives the dinosaur larger rounded crests and much more noticeable spiky teeth, and is among the new free drops...

Tortoisehell Feathered Acro and Nile Monitor Pachycephalosaurus head up the free skins today...

The Novaraptor Threaten Taunt is a new Uncommon drop...

3 new avatars / sprays are now dropping, including Annoyed Acro, Spino Rage and Primal Surprise..

Finally, several new weapon skins have also been added, such as the colour-changing RGB Netgun and the intricate Circuitry Burst Rifle.

PATCH NOTES

As we've mentioned before, our programmers are currently occupied preparing for the relaunch of Primal on PlayStation. For that reason, most changes to the PC side will be fairly minor for now...

Version 2.9.5 Chaneglog

Heavy hit reactions for dinosaurs now play less often

Tyrants now only play heavy hit reactions if instant hit damage received is 300 or more

Added content for Meltdown Part 3

Legendary human skins can now be crafted into Ultimate human skins

Fixed laser sight alignment on red devil assault cannon

Fixed glow map issue with Frost Fire Nova and Nightfall Oviraptor skins

Fixed mismatched subsurface skin colour between head and body on a couple of Tyrannosaur skins

Updated materials / textures for hornet scientist, hornet sniper rifle & catsuit scientist

Tweaked 3rd person trapper sprint animation when using dual pistols

Tweaked the Novaraptor sprint animation

Various other texture and material updates

Optimizations to shadowmaps

[Join our official Discord...](discord.gg/primalcarnage)