Update: V1.2.11

NEW FEATURES:

.you can choose to display the HUD or not in a level, in Level/Settings/show HUD

.new Player banking speed property UI

.burst/angle spread value can be negative

BUG FIXES:

.fixed the infamous "delete triggers and select something" crash

.Menu editor Start game sound list was duplicated and crashed

.modifying Trigger player zone while in another mode could crash

.fixed a possible crash occurring during icon picture loading

.explosion Camera Shakes value was not read

.SFX game objects were not attached to the right enemy place when reloading the scene

.End of level Choose level didn't work for the last level of the list

.Banking was broken because of wrong banking speed

.Start menu keys are not hard-coded anymore

.doesn't allow sprites with more than 8192 pixels

.coming back from the game to the start menu didn't disable the game vignetting

.laser sounds were not initialized in stand-alone games

.end of level musics were not always started

.fixed rendering artifact with bullet trails when the bullet is destroyed

.pause menu UI controls were not using the right frame rate and were too fast with 200hz screens

.small UI fix and optimizations