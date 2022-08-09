 Skip to content

Approaching Infinity update for 9 August 2022

Asteroid Base Beta

This is only in the beta branch for now (which is open to all players), and it just scratches the surface of what's possible. In it, you will find:

  • A new faction: The Syndicate
  • A new location: asteroid bases
  • A new entity: NPCs
  • A new interaction: branching conversations
  • A new machine: the construction interface
  • A new pickup: harvest rare plants
  • 3 new space enemies (find them yourself)
  • 5 new planet enemies (hope you don't find them...)

[spoiler]The asteroid base is currently located in sector 9.[/spoiler]
You can use an existing save-game, but you'll understand more of the story if you start a new run and look for subtle (or in-your-face) changes to the universe.

Good luck, and let me know how it goes!

