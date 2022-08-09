BATTALION: Legacy - Free // August 16th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have formally ended our relationship with Square Enix. We want to start this exciting new chapter where we began, focusing on the players.

With this in mind, we will be releasing BATTALION: Legacy for free on Steam.

We are deeply disappointed that Battalion 1944 never made it to console and we will be refunding all console Kickstarter backers. Thank you to everyone that backed the console version and we’re sorry it has taken so long to rectify this.

We appreciate the passionate support we received from the fans of Battalion and old-school shooters. We hope you continue with us on our journey to making first person shooters that are built with the community and the players at the heart of development.

What is BATTALION: Legacy?

BATTALION: Legacy is the revisited and final version of Battalion 1944, released for free to all on August 16th 2022. We have taken the best aspects of Battalion 1944 and honed in on these to create a fluid bug free experience, featuring a working server browser, an added faction, new weapons, classic Search & Destroy game mode with all weapons available, complete UI rework and visual overhaul. Battalion: Legacy is the culmination of work consolidated into one old school experience for all to enjoy.

The British Are Coming

With the newest version of Battalion comes an all new faction, new weapons and new ways to play classic game modes. Take up arms with the infamous Lee Enfield and finish off opponents with the powerful Webley Revolver.

Over 30 Weapons

An improved arsenal of personality with weapons from 4 different factions

BATTALION: Legacy features a much needed visual overhaul to allow for cleaner transitions from menu to gameplay.

Private Server Hosting

World-wide server locations available for public play, with in game privately hosted servers through third party available. Rent temporary free servers or purchase permanent servers for you and your friends.

Thank you for your continued support and see you in the trenches on August 16th!

The BULKHEAD Team