Ynglet Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9281880 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy

We have big news: we’ve just launched a big content update for Ynglet!

Ynglet has just launched on Xbox, and with the launch brings new content to the game, that’s available now on PC and Mac!

With new levels, new mechanics and a secret minigame, we hope you’ll love checking out the update.

Changelog: