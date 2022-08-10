Ynglet Content Update

We have big news: we’ve just launched a big content update for Ynglet!
Ynglet has just launched on Xbox, and with the launch brings new content to the game, that’s available now on PC and Mac!
With new levels, new mechanics and a secret minigame, we hope you’ll love checking out the update.
Changelog:
- A new Bonus World, which contains 19 new levels!
- Including new and unique mechanics and lots of generated music and a new achievement
- A secret unlockable mini game, which you get for completing the Story World in Negative Mode
- Audio volume option
- New loading screen
- Faster loading times
Changed files in this update