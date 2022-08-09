Hotfixes 2022-08-09

Fixed an issue with ship autosaves and filesystem-incompatible characters in ship's name

Tutorial: Camera movement is no longer prohibited in building mode

[UBR] Fixed new exotic turrets not being buildable at turret factory

Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter

Fixed an issue where speech bubbles of alliance ship hunter captains weren't displayed

Fixed a few performance issues when rendering portraits of resources/money

Improved docking pull-in mechanics

Fixed an issue when restoring turrets of a craft where automatic and weapon group settings could be lost