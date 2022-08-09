-
Fixed an issue with ship autosaves and filesystem-incompatible characters in ship's name
-
Tutorial: Camera movement is no longer prohibited in building mode
-
[UBR] Fixed new exotic turrets not being buildable at turret factory
-
Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter
-
Fixed an issue where speech bubbles of alliance ship hunter captains weren't displayed
-
Fixed a few performance issues when rendering portraits of resources/money
-
Improved docking pull-in mechanics
-
Fixed an issue when restoring turrets of a craft where automatic and weapon group settings could be lost
-
Key bindings for Autopilot, Trading Overview and Object Detector can now be assigned explicitly
- Quick Access 4 & 5 remain and can be used by mods. Use it by defining the getControlAction() function in the desired script.
Avorion update for 9 August 2022
Hotfixes 2022-08-09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update