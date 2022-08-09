 Skip to content

Avorion update for 9 August 2022

Hotfixes 2022-08-09

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with ship autosaves and filesystem-incompatible characters in ship's name

  • Tutorial: Camera movement is no longer prohibited in building mode

  • [UBR] Fixed new exotic turrets not being buildable at turret factory

  • Fixed several crashes reported through our crash reporter

  • Fixed an issue where speech bubbles of alliance ship hunter captains weren't displayed

  • Fixed a few performance issues when rendering portraits of resources/money

  • Improved docking pull-in mechanics

  • Fixed an issue when restoring turrets of a craft where automatic and weapon group settings could be lost

  • Key bindings for Autopilot, Trading Overview and Object Detector can now be assigned explicitly

    • Quick Access 4 & 5 remain and can be used by mods. Use it by defining the getControlAction() function in the desired script.

